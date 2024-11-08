Here’s a first look at Motorola’s next Razr foldable

Were you considering Motorola’s Razr 2024 or Razr 2024 Plus but found the prices too high? You might be lucky, as more affordable versions could be released soon.

91Mobiles has discovered a listing for a new Motorola foldable device in the Wireless Power Consortium and SGS Fimko certifications. The Razr 50s Ultra may launch soon and be released alongside the previously rumored Razr 50s.

Given their names, the Razr 50s and Razr 50s Ultra are expected to be priced lower and have fewer features than the already released Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, which were released in the U.S. as the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024, respectively.

In addition to being listed on the WPC and SGS, the Razr 50s Ultra has also been spotted on the official Motorola U.S. website under the hearing aid compatibility section, with the model numbers XT2451-1 and XT2451-2.

According to 91mobile, the Razr 50s Ultras should look nearly identical to the Razr 50 Ultra. It appears to have a large flip-style foldable design, with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera in the center. With narrow bezels throughout, the Razr 50s Ultra will likely feature a volume rocker and power button on the right edge with a SIM tray on the left side.

The back features a large secondary screen that occupies the upper part of the rear panel and extends to the hinge. Dual camera sensors and an LED flash are integrated into the screen. The lower portion of the back has a leather finish and displays the iconic Motorola dimple along with the Razr branding.

The Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024, respectively, are clamshell foldable smartphones in the U.S. They offer a modern take on the classic Razr design. The Razr Plus 2024 stands out with its larger 4-inch external display, which allows for more functionality when the phone is closed, such as replying to messages and using apps. It also boasts a flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, improved cameras (50MP main and 50MP telephoto), and faster 45W TurboPower charging.

In contrast, the Razr 2024 has a smaller 3.6-inch external display, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, a different camera setup (50MP main and 13MP ultrawide), and slightly slower 30W charging.

In the U.S., the Razr 2024 is priced at $700, while the Razr 2024 Plus starts at $1,000. It’s unknown what the Razr 50s and Razr 50s Ultra will be called in the U.S. or what their price points are, which should be lower than those of the previous models.