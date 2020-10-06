As the holiday season approaches and the need for improved home security grows, Arlo has added two new options to its home security lineup: The Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Ultra 2 spotlight cameras. These cameras not only utilize color night vision, but also have built-in spotlights to pinpoint activity in their field of view and potentially scare away intruders. The new cameras supplement the company’s other recent budget offerings and continue to broaden its portfolio.

One feature of note is that both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 cameras are wire-free and don’t require dedicated hubs anymore, allowing for more diverse placement. With no need for a hub to connect them to a wireless network, you aren’t limited by the proximity of power outlets when placing these cameras.

The Arlo Pro 4 is designed to be easy to install and set up so that it can work as a stand-alone security system. It also boasts 2K video with HDR to provide you with the most accurate picture possible. It has a 160-degree field of view, as well as a built-in siren that can be triggered remotely, or automatically when it detects motion.

The Arlo Pro 4 also has two-way audio so that you can address anyone near the camera, as well as hear their responses. The battery lasts up to six months on a single charge. The battery can also be removed and easily charged through a magnetic cable.

The Arlo Ultra 2 has 4K video with HDR, as well as auto-zoom and tracking capabilities. It will follow movement and keep it in frame to ensure nothing escapes. There is also a 180-degree viewing angle with automatic image correction to reduce the fish-eye effect.

Two-way audio ensures you can communicate with anyone near the camera, and the integrated spotlight and siren are bright and loud enough to scare off any intruders, as well as draw attention from your neighbors. Despite the increased resolution, the battery life also lasts six months on a single charge.

Both cameras work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. The Arlo Pro 4 is available today for $200, while the Arlo Ultra 2 is available now for $300. As online shopping picks up for this holiday season, now is a great time to invest in a camera to deter porch pirates.

