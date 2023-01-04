 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

L’Oreal’s crazy CES 2023 printer puts ink on your face, not on paper

Andy Boxall
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

You don’t expect a beauty company like L’Oreal to announce a printer, but at CES 2023, that’s exactly what happened.

Except, the L’Oreal Brow Magic won’t be used to print boring documents, instead it prints eyebrows. What’s more, it uses augmented reality to help ensure the eyebrows it prints are exactly right for your face.

Using the L'Oreal Brow Magic printer.
L'Oreal

Now, we know this is a lot to take in, and no, before you ask, the Brow Magic doesn’t spit out little lines of stick-on hairy eyebrows. L’Oreal describes the Brow Magic as a “handheld electronic brow makeup applicator,” and it’s designed to quickly, easily, and precisely shape eyebrows without using a brush or mascara wand.

Related

L’Oreal has worked with technology company Prinker on the Brow Magic device. Prinker is another star of CES, as in 2020, it showed the Prinker S tattoo printer — a handheld device that quickly prints a temporary tattoo on your skin. It uses Bluetooth to pull the required tattoo image from your phone, and when we tried it out, it was surprisingly simple to use, and the results were fun and effective.

A before-and-after photo showing the L'Oreal Brow Magic printer's effects.
L'Oreal

The L’Oreal Brow Magic prints its eyebrow makeup through 2,400 tiny nozzles on the device, producing a 1,200 drops-per-inch (dpi) resolution, and you choose the shape, thickness, and eyebrow effects through the Brow Magic app on your phone. It’s here where the augmented reality part comes in. Using the camera on your phone, L’Oreal leans on its ModiFace A.I.-powered virtual makeup technology to make personalized recommendations on effects like micro-blading and micro-shading.

You apply a primer to your eyebrows, a step that was also part of the Prinker S’s tattoo application, before moving the printer across them. All it takes is a single, sweeping motion, and your new eyebrow look is applied. L’Oreal recommends adding a top coat to ensure the ink stays in place. Don’t worry if you get it wrong, or about having difficulty removing it at the end of the day, because the Brow Magic eyebrow makeup disappears with standard makeup remover.

L'Oreal's Brow Magic printer with ModiFace AR app.
L'Oreal

While the Prinker S tattoo printer was a big, unattractive block, L’Oreal has made the Brow Magic printer far more visually attractive, while also thinking about ergonomics too. Remember, this has to be held steadily on your face as it prints, so comfort and ease of use are vital. However, it has not mentioned the overall weight of the device.

The company hasn’t discussed the price or an exact release date for Brow Magic either, saying it’s expected to launch in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Meet Evie, the smart ring for women set to shake up wearables at CES 2023
A close up of the Movano Evie smart ring.
Think twice before you buy bespoke appliances (or anything really)
Samsung offers bespoke refridgerators, washers and dryers.
TCL’s NXTWEAR AIR wearable display is like a cinema on your face
TCL NXTWEAR AIR wearable display.
You can now download the first Android 12L Beta on your Google Pixel
Android 12L shown for a larger display.
Best Verizon new customer deals for December 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date, specs, price, rumors, and news
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
LG shows off optical zoom lens module that banishes the bump
The power key on the side of the iPhone 14 Plus.
I’m ready for a folding iPhone — but only if it has these 5 things
iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4 seen from the back.
Is Snapchat free? Here’s how much you’ll need to pay for it
Pricing options in the Snapchat app on an iPhone.
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
The futuristic Aska eVTOL quadcopter will take off and land vertically, like a drone.
OnePlus 11: price, release date, specs, rumors, and news
Person holding the OnePlus 11 horizontally.
Hurry! Our favorite true wireless earbuds are $100 off today
Jabra Elite 7 Pro.