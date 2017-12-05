The XLuMee iPhone cases are thin enough to work with wireless charging

For iPhone X owners who want to step up their selfie game, LuMee’s latest release might be your solution. The company behind a line of illuminated smartphone cases has officially debuted two new cases made specifically for Apple’s flagship device.

This time around, the LuMee Duo X and LuMee Selfie cases for the iPhone X both have a 15-percent thinner design — specifically for wireless charging. With most wireless charging pads, your case can’t be thicker than 3 millimeters. A new button placement on the back of the case allows for the wireless charging to pass through, which means you’ll no longer have to take the case off.

For some, not having to struggle to take the LuMee case off your phone every time you want to wirelessly charge it may come as a relief. The common issue has even been addressed via a how-to video released by the company, demonstrating two different ways to properly take it off. Thankfully, the new iPhone X cases also come with softer rails for easier removal.

As with the original LuMee Duo, the iPhone X version comes with front and back-facing LED lights on both sides of the case. With four LEDs on the back, your photos taken using the rear-facing camera will always be well-lit. If you don’t need as much light, the LuMee Selfie for iPhone X has two rows of LED lighting on the front case.

The LuMee Duo case is available for pre-order on the company’s site in four different color variants — Rose Matte, Black Matte, Pearl White, and White Marble, for $70. It will ship the last week of December and arrive by January 1. The LuMee Selfie case will be available for pre-order later this month in Black Marble and Pink Quartz for $50.

Along with the new iPhone X cases, LuMee is also releasing the LuMee Power Light — a power charger with an LED lighting panel and USB-C charging port. The Power Light is especially useful for those who need additional light, since it features strobe light effects and dimming capabilities. But it won’t be available for purchase until December 15, for $50 in both Rose and Black.