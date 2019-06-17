Digital Trends
Mobile

Mastercard’s new card lets LGBTQIA+ customers use their true name

Christian de Looper
By

Mastercard wants to make owning a credit card a little more inclusive for the LGBTQIA+ community. According to the company almost a third of individuals in the community who have shown IDs with a name or gender that didn’t match their identity report having been denied service, harassed, or even attacked.

Mastercard is aiming to solve that pain point with the new True Name card, which allows for individuals to have a card with their chosen name on the front of the card. Mastercard notes that the goal is to at least partially remove the credit card or debit card being a source of sensitivity. The company also says that it’s calling on the rest of the industry to apply similar changes.

Of course, the card may not remove the pain points altogether. Presumably, for security reasons, the card may still have to include an individual’s legal name, even if it’s on the back. Still, the move is at least a step in the right direction.

Mastercard is also partnering with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to unveil a new all-inclusive version of the street sign at Gay and Christopher Streets in New York City. The unveiling is in celebration of WorldPride and Stonewall 50.

Mastercard announced a number of new products over the past few months. Recently the company announced a new “Digital Wellness” program, which is aimed at making online payments a little safer. The program includes the deployment of a number of new standards, along with the tracking of billions of data points to authenticate users while they’re shopping online. With that tech, users really only need to click to pay and their purchase will be authenticated — making paying for things online, even on new sites, a whole lot easier.

Mastercard isn’t the only company aiming to be a little more inclusive in celebration of Pride Month. For a few years now, Apple offered a Pride Apple Watch band, which is available for $49 from the Apple website. Other companies, like Instagram and Snapchat, have released filters and stickers for Pride, and those should be available within their respective apps.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
huawei p30
Mobile

Huawei’s lock screen ads were a mistake, but may be a sign of things to come

Ads were placed on the lock screen of Huawei device owners yesterday, causing outcry on forums and social media. Huawei initially said it wasn't responsible, but that's no longer the case. Here's what happened.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Andy Boxall
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Diagnose and fix some common Apple AirPods problems with our handy guide

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
fitbit versa full review 19
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. You can save up to $125 on a new fitness watch.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google-pixel-3a-xl-phone-call
Mobile

These are the best Pixel 3a XL cases and covers to protect your Google phone

If you want to change up the look or feel of your new Google phone, you want some decent drop protection, or both, then we have you covered with this list of the best Google Pixel 3a XL cases and covers.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Adobe Lightroom CC phone
Photography

Tapped out? Edit faster with 5 gesture shortcuts in Lightroom CC on mobile

Missing those keyboard shortcuts when photo editing on a smartphone or iPad? Lightroom has a handful of gesture-based controls that can help fill the gaps, if you know where to find them.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Google-Street-View-feature-image
Mobile

Learn how to create a 360-degree panorama with your phone and Google Street View

Google Street View encourages you to explore the great outdoors, including landmarks, natural wonders, and even your own neighborhood. Learn how to create 360-degree imagery using your smartphone camera to add locations to Google Maps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone x
Mobile

Israeli company claims it can unlock any iPhone up to iOS 12.3 for police

Israel-based forensics firm Cellebrite claimed that its UFED Premium service can unlock any iPhone. The device will be sold as an on-premises tool, which means that the police will be able to use it any way they want.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
top tech stories uber
Cars

Uber drivers reportedly triggering higher fares through Surge Club

Uber drivers are reportedly participating in a so-called Surge Club to artificially trigger higher fares. Many drivers said that they do not want to join the shady practice, but they are forced to do so due to pay cuts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
computer glitch american airlines christmas plane
Mobile

American Airlines expands its fast in-flight Wi-Fi, but it still costs

American Airlines has completed the installation of satellite-based in-flight Wi-Fi for the whole of its mainline narrowbody fleet comprising more than 700 planes, mainly on its domestic routes. But the service still costs.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
honor 20 pro
Mobile

Global Honor 20 launch marred by fear, as Huawei gets squeezed by U.S. ban

The launch of the Honor 20 series may be the first new device range to be seriously hit by Huawei’s presence on the Entity List. Huawei executives reportedly fear sales will be poor, which may force it to cut off shipments.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei mate 20 pro tips tricks green
Mobile

Huawei Mate 30 Pro render shows 2019 really is all about weird camera arrays

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro may join the Mate X folding phone as the company's star products for late 2019. This is what we know about the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall