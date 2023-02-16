When MediaTek goes midrange, it does so with a chip that shares plenty with its top-of-the-range Dimensity 9200 processor. Meet the Dimensity 7200, the first chip in its newly updated 7000 series, and it’ll be coming to phones in the very near future.

What makes it special? MediaTek has worked with chip foundry TSMC to make the Dimensity 7200 using a 4nm process, and it’s the same second-generation process used to make the Dimensity 9200. This means it should receive many of the power and efficiency boosts that make the 9200 stand out.

It’s an octa-core chip based on two ARM Cortex A715 cores running at 2.8GHz, six ARM Cortex A510 cores, and the same MediaTek AI Processing Unit (APU) that’s used in the Dimensity 9200. Graphics are managed by the Mali G610 graphics processing unit (GPU), and it’s MediaTek’s own Imagiq 765 image signal processor (ISP) taking care of the camera. Finally, MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 — a staple feature on its high-end chips since the Dimensity 9000 — works behind the scenes to lower latency, improve CPU and GPU response, and increase power efficiency when playing games.

The chip supports cameras with up to 200 megapixels and features like dual-capture, where two cameras can operate simultaneously. It also supports noise reduction in low light, AI-based image enhancements, plus portrait mode beauty settings. On the display side, the Dimensity 7200 manages to squeeze in HDR10+ certification, Dolby HDR, support for up to 144Hz refresh rates, and resolutions up to Full HD+. The chip connects to Sub-6 5G networks (manufacturers need the Dimensity 1050 for Sub-6 and mmWave) and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

MediaTek’s Dimensity processors have recently been finding their way into more phones than ever before, from Asus’s top ROG gaming phones to OnePlus’s well-priced Nord phones. It has also worked closely with manufacturers like Oppo to tailor chips for certain models, with impressive results. The Dimensity 7200 may end up being used in similar situations.

MediaTek states the chip is already in production and ready to ship, and expects the first smartphones with the processor to arrive before the end of March 2023.

