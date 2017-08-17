Meizu promises ‘exciting changes’ to its M-Series phones with upcoming M6 Note

Why it matters to you Affordable phones make us happy; but examples with great cameras and strong processors aren't common. Meizu's upcoming M6 Note promises to fill that gap.

Despite having only very recently revealed the dual-screen Pro 7, Meizu is preparing to launch another phone: The M6 Note. We know the phone’s name, and when it’s coming, due to several official news announcements from Meizu itself. And now, various rumors are filling in the blanks when it comes to the specification sheet.

Here’s everything we think we know about the Meizu M6 Note.

Release and price

Meizu will announce the M6 Note on August 23, and has already provided a teaser image, which dropped a hint about one of the device’s standout features. Meizu traditionally sells its hardware in China, and often releases a version suitable for international buyers. The company has a strong following in parts of Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Meizu launched the M5 Note in September 2016, a device that really only stood out due to its massive 4,000mAh battery, and its ultra-competitive $130 starting price. The M6 Note promises a more exciting specification, and hopefully, a similar price.

Also on August 23, Meizu will release a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Meizu EP52. Designed for sports use, they sadly won’t be included with the M6 Note.

Specification

The M5 Note was a solid, if unremarkable, midrange smartphone. What will Meizu bring to the M6 Note? Meizu’s head of global marketing Ard Boudeling told Digital Trends that, “The Meizu M6 Note will debut some very exciting changes for our M-series. One will be in the camera department, whereas the other is related to the processor.”

Based on the teaser image sent out by the company, the M6 Note’s camera may have two lenses, a constantly growing trend in 2017 smartphones. Meizu’s recently announced flagship Pro 7 phone has a dual-lens rear camera, along with two screens.

For the processor, previous leaks have indicated the M6 Note will have a MediaTek Helio P25; but we wouldn’t call this an “exciting change.” There is speculation Meizu may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the M6 Note,. Meizu told Android Authority its choice of processor will, “surprise people.” The company ended its patent dispute with Qualcomm in December 2016, and during its spat Meizu used MediaTek and Samsung Exynos chips.

Other possible features for the M6 Note include a 5.5-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, and a choice between a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Design

Will Meizu change the overall design of the M5 Note to make the M6 Note? Based on a selection of leaked pictures, the phone will be very similar, aside from the addition of a second, vertically stacked camera lens on the back. A front panel image shows a stadium-shaped home button under the screen, which we’d expect to also be a fingerprint scanner.

We’ll find out what the Meizu M6 Note looks like, along with all the official specification, on August 23. We’ll keep you updated in the meantime.