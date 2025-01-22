Meta’s Oakley smartglasses could be the next big wearable trendsetter

The Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses are just the beginning for Meta, if a new report detailing the company’s hardware plan for the coming year is accurate. Meta apparently has multiple new smartglass projects and is working on other associated wearables to accompany them according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Prime amongst the line-up is a possible partnership with Oakley, which like Ray-Ban is a brand under the EssilorLuxottica umbrella, for a device codename Supernova 2. Unlike the Ray-Ban Meta, the Oakley Meta will have a central camera and be designed for cyclists and other activity sports enthusiasts. The design is potentially based on the existing, visor-style Oakley Sphaera, (pictured above) and therefore not really made as an everyday pair of smartglasses. The Supernova 2’s specialized design mean they have the potential to tap into a highly motivated, and very different set of buyers compared to the Ray-Ban models.

Recommended Videos

The Oakley Meta smartglasses won’t stop Meta from developing the Ray-Ban Meta range. In addition to releasing the existing pair in more countries, it apparently intends to launch a follow-up product codename Hypernova. The big feature change will be the addition of a screen in one of the lenses, where notifications, apps, and photo previews will be shown. However, this will also likely mean a big increase in cost, with a $1,000 price tag predicted. You can buy a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses today, without a screen, from $299.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Interestingly Meta is also testing companion wearables to help operate the Hypernova smartglasses. A wristband codename Ceres has been designed to replace the touch controls on the arm of the smartglasses, while a more complex smartwatch-like wearable with a screen is also being developed.

The report also provides an update on the Orion prototype AR smartglasses already teased by the company, which will be sent to developers in 2026, and then the technology will form the basis of a consumer prior of smartglasses codename Artemis for release in 2027.

Currently the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses don’t have many major competitors, but companies are working on compelling alternatives. Digital Trends spoke to Halliday at CES 2025 about its smartglasses, which feature a tiny screen on the inside of the frame, for example. Meta clearly doesn’t want its market advantage to disappear, based on these exciting plans.