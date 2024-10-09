Microsoft’s forgotten Android phone just got its final update

Remember the Microsoft Surface Duo 2? It wasn’t exactly the popular kid in school — especially at its launch price — but it did represent a major improvement over the first Duo. Unfortunately, there isn’t likely to be a Surface Duo 3. It was originally intended to be another folding phone, but Microsoft canceled any development or production for it. Now, the Surface Duo 2 is receiving its last update.

Microsoft released a final Android 12 update for the Surface Duo 2 just a little over a week before it’s scheduled for its end-of-life security update on October 21. According to Android Headlines, the update was first noticed by Reddit user u/Affectionate-Tax9885, who shared a screenshot of the download screen and the size of the file: a surprisingly minuscule 54.76 MB.

It’s not much of a refresh, especially considering the Surface Duo 2 only received one other major update a year after its launch. There have been multiple minor tweaks and bug fixes throughout its lifetime, but nothing particularly noteworthy.

If you’re a fan of the Surface Duo 2, enjoy it while you can. Microsoft dropped support for the original Duo last year, and it previously confirmed that software support for the Duo 2 would end this October. With today’s update, that day has officially come.

The lack of updates is a shame. Most Android manufacturers provide roughly three major OS updates over a product’s lifespan, but Microsoft strayed from that pattern. On the other hand, at least Samsung is focused on longevity — its budget-focused phones may be getting as much as six years of support.

While this is probably the last Microsoft mobile phone you’re going to see for a while, it doesn’t all have to be bad news. Microsoft’s Surface lineup is getting more attention than ever, and with the end of the Surface Duo 2, the company could focus on improving its tablets and creating a proper iPad competitor.