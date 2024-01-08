 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

One of my favorite iPhone accessories just made a comeback

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Mophie Juice Pack on an iPhone 15 Pro.
Mophie
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Mophie, a brand known for its mobile power accessories, has announced the return of the fan-favorite Juice Pack case for the iPhone at CES 2024. Yes, the Juice Pack is back.

Mophie was the first officially Apple-certified battery case maker and has been around since the very first iPhone. Mophie was acquired by Zagg in 2016. It’s gone through a few variations over time, with the Juice Pack Air and Juice Pack Access in 2019, and then it disappeared for a while. It didn’t help that Apple had its own Battery Case for a while that’s now discontinued, but Mophie is making a comeback with the Juice Pack.

Recommended Videos

The new version of the Juice Pack will be available for most of the iPhone 15 lineup, including the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Oddly enough, the iPhone 15 Plus is omitted from the Juice Pack lineup.

Related

According to Zagg spokesperson Jeff DuBois’ statement to The Verge, one of the main reasons the iPhone 15 Plus was not included is due to the device’s small market share. Mophie and Zagg are being conservative with the Juice Pack by only relaunching it for more widely adopted devices.

The battery capacities for each version are slightly different. The iPhone 15 version has a 2,400mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Pro is 2,600mAh, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 2,800mAh. For the first time, the Juice Pack will be made with up to 50% recycled plastic, making it more eco-friendly than before.

In the early days of the iPhone, the Mophie Juice Pack was one of my most used accessories, especially if I was traveling. I loved how it would provide me with extra power for my iPhone while also giving me some protection from everyday wear and tear on the device. It was a bit bulky, however, but that’s understandable — it’s a battery case, after all.

Considering how my iPhone 15 Pro can burn through the battery pretty quickly depending on what I’m doing, I’m eager to check out the new Mophie Juice Pack.

The new Mophie Juice Pack will cost $100 and be available only in black. You can preorder it in late February directly on Mophie’s website, and each Juice Pack will have a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
How Siri helped me out in an almost impossible situation
Hey Siri

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has lived in the shadow of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for a while. But recently, it proved more useful to me than any of its rivals by helping me out of an impossibly difficult situation.

What Siri did was listen and, crucially, hear, — which was something my dad was suddenly unable to do. And then, it communicated important information in a way that saved the day.
Mutton Jeff

Read more
The iPhone’s new Journal app is worse than I thought
Apple Journal app on an iPhone 15 Pro.

One of Apple’s recent focuses on iOS and watchOS is mental health and wellness. In the most recent watchOS 10 and iOS 17 updates, Apple added Mindfulness capture, which lets you log your mood for the day or how you feel at a particular moment. Similarly, it also launched a new Journal app.

Though Apple announced the Journal app in June’s WWDC23 keynote, Journal was absent from the initial iOS 17 release. With iOS 17.2, Apple finally released Journal to the public as another tool for better mental health and wellbeing.

Read more
The iPhone 15 Pro has a killer camera feature you’ll never use
Shooting Apple ProRES Log video on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Over the past few years, Apple has been leaning more into pushing the pricey “Pro” iPhones as a creative person’s best friend. Some of the marketing claims don’t sound that outlandish. For example, Cinematic Mode really blew my mind, as long as I had stable hands or a gimbal at my disposal.

With the iPhone 15 Pro pair, Apple introduced the ability to capture videos in Log format. Log takes a mathematical approach to video capture and editing. But to draw a rough parallel, Log capture is to video what RAW format is to a photo.

Read more