One of my favorite iPhone accessories just made a comeback

Mophie, a brand known for its mobile power accessories, has announced the return of the fan-favorite Juice Pack case for the iPhone at CES 2024. Yes, the Juice Pack is back.

Mophie was the first officially Apple-certified battery case maker and has been around since the very first iPhone. Mophie was acquired by Zagg in 2016. It’s gone through a few variations over time, with the Juice Pack Air and Juice Pack Access in 2019, and then it disappeared for a while. It didn’t help that Apple had its own Battery Case for a while that’s now discontinued, but Mophie is making a comeback with the Juice Pack.

The new version of the Juice Pack will be available for most of the iPhone 15 lineup, including the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Oddly enough, the iPhone 15 Plus is omitted from the Juice Pack lineup.

According to Zagg spokesperson Jeff DuBois’ statement to The Verge, one of the main reasons the iPhone 15 Plus was not included is due to the device’s small market share. Mophie and Zagg are being conservative with the Juice Pack by only relaunching it for more widely adopted devices.

The battery capacities for each version are slightly different. The iPhone 15 version has a 2,400mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Pro is 2,600mAh, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 2,800mAh. For the first time, the Juice Pack will be made with up to 50% recycled plastic, making it more eco-friendly than before.

In the early days of the iPhone, the Mophie Juice Pack was one of my most used accessories, especially if I was traveling. I loved how it would provide me with extra power for my iPhone while also giving me some protection from everyday wear and tear on the device. It was a bit bulky, however, but that’s understandable — it’s a battery case, after all.

Considering how my iPhone 15 Pro can burn through the battery pretty quickly depending on what I’m doing, I’m eager to check out the new Mophie Juice Pack.

The new Mophie Juice Pack will cost $100 and be available only in black. You can preorder it in late February directly on Mophie’s website, and each Juice Pack will have a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

