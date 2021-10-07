Motorola is back with a new entry-level unlocked phone — the Moto G Pure. Despite not having any particularly unique features to it, the $160 G Pure does excel at being a fantastic budget phone, as it falls in the same price range as the aging Moto E. According to Motorola, the G Pure is the new entry point for its budget lineup, though not technically a direct replacement of the Moto E.

The phone is only available in a Deep Indigo color option, which looks like a light black to our eyes. Sporting a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision 1600 x 720 display, the Moto G Pure has a resolution of 269 pixels per inch. It weighs about 188 grams. Its water-repellent design is accented with a subtle fingerprint scanner on the Motorola logo, though it’s important to note that it’s not waterproof.



On the front of the phone is a 5-megapixel camera, while on the back are its dual rear cameras, a 13MP and a 2 MP with a Depth Sensor so the focal points you actually want are captured. The 13MP rear-facing camera also works using phase-detection autofocus for quick focusing to help ensure that no moment is missed. Regardless of if you’re using the front or the back cameras, video taken will only be at 30 frames per second.

IThe Moto G Pure is powered with a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core 2.0 GHz processor coupled with “HyperEngine,” a technology Motorola claims should make mobile gaming smoother. It has 3GB of RAM and a modest 32GB of built-in storage, with the option to expand up to 512GB of space with a microSD card.

The 4,000mAh battery is claimed to deliver a two-day performance, which is something Motorola has always emphasized for its more affordable lineup. Fortunately, the phone uses a USB-C port for its 10-watt charging, which is pretty standard even on the cheapest Android phones at this point. The G Pure also has a bottom-ported loudspeaker and 3.5mm headset jack.

Network-wise, the phone is compatible with 4G, 3G, and 2G, network bands including GSM, WCDMA, and LTE. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. For this price range, you’re just not going to get 5G connectivity, which is understandable, though it may still be possible to find very affordable 5G phones.

As with previous Motorola devices like the Moto E and the new Motorola Edge, you’ll be able to play around with My UX. The software partners with Android for a more convenient and intuitive way to use and set custom commands for music, games, and more. The Moto G Pure makes use of ThinkShield, enterprise security software built into the phone.

Price and availability

Priced at a modest $160, the Moto G Pure will be available for pre-order beginning October 14. It may be well worth the purchase if you’re wanting your next phone to be practical but up to date. Those in America will be able to get their hands on the phone from Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola. Verizon will have it starting October 14, with T-Mobile and Metro expected to get it in the coming months along with other carriers like AT&T, Cricket, US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Republic Wireless. Canadian customers will similarly have to wait an undetermined amount of time.

Despite being so affordable, Moto G Pure isn’t the cheapest smartphone to come to the market for 2021. Some smartphones could be a better buy for under $100, though you’ll have to pick what features you’re willing to do without.

