 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This small gadget gives you the iPhone 14’s best feature for $149

Joe Maring
By
The Motorola Defy Satellite Link dongle.
Motorola

When the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched last year, one of the hallmark features was their integrated satellite connectivity — enabling you to call for help or share your location with loved ones using satellites. Now, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is launching in North America, allowing you to send satellite messages from your existing smartphone.

Announced at MWC 2023, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a small, key fob-like device that pairs with your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth and, in doing so, connects your smartphone to satellites orbiting Earth 22,300 miles away in space.

Recommended Videos

The benefit? If you need to send a text message but don’t have cell service, the Satellite Link still allows you to send messages via that satellite connection. In addition to text messages, you can also use the Check In button on the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to share your real-time location with loved ones. And if you get in trouble, the SOS Assist feature gives you 24/7 access to emergency services. Again, all of this works even without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection of any kind.

Related
The Motorola Defy Satellite Link dongle being used with a smartphone.
Using the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app Motorola

To send messages via satellite, you — and the people you want to communicate with — will need to download the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app and create an account. From there, you can send texts through the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app just like you would on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc.

Although the Motorola Defy Satellite Link may seem like a niche gadget, it could be legitimately useful for a lot of people. If you like hiking or biking in remote areas with spotty cell service, for example, the Satellite Link is a small and inexpensive way to ensure you can stay in touch with family/friends — or call emergency services if you get in trouble.

While not as elegant as having satellite connectivity built into your phone, the appeal of the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is that it almost certainly works with whatever phone you have right now. So long as you have an Android phone running Android 10 or later, or an iPhone with iOS 14 or newer, you’re good to go.

Also great is the price. Instead of having to spend at least $799 on a new iPhone with satellite connectivity, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is available now for just $149. That gets you the Satellite Link plus a one-year subscription to the Essentials Messaging plan for the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, which includes SOS Assist and up to 30 two-way messages per month. After your first year, plans for the app start at $5/month.

You can purchase the Motorola Defy Satellite Link now from AT&T, B&H Photo, Bass Pro Shops, and other major retailers.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Android is still beating the iPhone in a small (but important) way
Android App Timer on Google Pixel 6a and iOS App Limit on iPhone 11.

Our phones, as you know, can sometimes become depthless abysses. Almost everyone has experienced the inconquerable pull of spending hours switching from one social media or entertainment app futilely. And this routine even has a name -- "doomscrolling."

Thankfully, overlords that control the smartphone world, namely Google and Apple, have been conscious of this issue and offer tools that constantly remind you to spare your eyes from the screen and revisit the physical world to replenish your senses.

Read more
iOS 17 isn’t the iPhone update I was hoping for
iMessage stickers in iOS 17

Apple gave us a jam-packed WWDC 2023 keynote, and it was one of the most significant ones in years. After all, it introduced a brand new product category for Apple with the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. It’s basically as significant as when Steve Jobs revealed the iPhone in 2007, then the iPad in 2010, and when Tim Cook showed off the Apple Watch in 2014.

But the headset isn’t the only thing we got in the WWDC keynote. Since it’s a developer conference, it’s also about the software for all of our devices. This includes iOS 17 for the iPhone, along with iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14 Sonoma.

Read more
iOS 17’s coolest new feature is horrible news for Android users
iOS 17 contact posters

At the end of 2022, Google implored Apple to “get the message” and end the green-versus-blue bubble controversy by adopting RCS messaging. Apple’s response eventually came at WWDC 2023, where it introduced a new iOS 17 feature called Contact Posters, which instead of bringing everyone together, only furthers the us-versus-them split between Android and iOS.

If you thought the green/blue iMessage arguments could get fiery, there’s a lot more to come.
Blue good, green bad

Read more