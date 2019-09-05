Hot on the heels of launching the Motorola One Action, Motorola is taking the wraps off yet another One-series phone: the Motorola One Zoom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola One Zoom.

Four cameras

The Motorola One Action focused on alleviating the problem of vertical videos, but the Motorola One Zoom just wants to snap an excellent photograph, no matter the situation. It’s why there are four cameras on the back: a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Four lenses don’t necessarily mean better photographs, but it does mean the Motorola One Zoom has a versatile camera setup that lets you capture various perspectives with a tap of a button.

Both the front and the main rear cameras use pixel binning technology to merge pixels so they can take in more light, which means you should see an improvement with low-light photos too.

Specs and battery

What about performance? The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB of RAM — a setup that’s a little more powerful than what you’ll find on the Google Pixel 3a and the newly-announced Nokia 7.2. There’s also 128GB of storage as well as a MicroSD card slot if you need more space.

The Motorola One Zoom does step things up with a large 4,000mAh battery that should keep it easily running for a full day, if not more.

Screen and software

The phone looks modern, too. On the front, there’s a classy edge-to-edge display with a small teardrop notch for the 25-megapixel front-facing camera. The display itself is 6.39 inches — it’s OLED with a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution — so you get deep black levels, vivid colors, and sharp images. On the back, Motorola has a rectangular camera bump housing all the lenses and the Motorola logo, which lights up when notifications arrive on the phone. Where’s the fingerprint sensor? It’s under the screen, similar to Samsung’s latest phones.

The Motorola One Zoom ships with Android 9 Pie, but Motorola said the phone will get at least one update, meaning it won’t get much more after Android 10. It’s not an Android One phone, despite its branding. Like previous Motorola phones, the device offers a close to stock Android experience.

Price and availability

The Motorola One Zoom comes in three different colors: electric gray, cosmic purple, and brushed bronze. It’s available in the U.S. for $450 from Motorola’s website, and it only works on T-Mobile and AT&T’s networks. An Amazon-exclusive version with Alexa built-in will be sold starting September 5 in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.

Editors' Recommendations