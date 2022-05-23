New Motorola Razr might finally have the power it deserves

It seems relatively uncontroversial to say that Motorola’s smartphone efforts for the Razr series have been a little lackluster, but that may change with the third phone in the newest Razr line. While nothing’s been officially confirmed yet, it would seem that the Razr 3 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, putting it miles ahead of the Razr 1 and 2 in terms of power.

The previous two Razr smartphones left a lot to be desired in a few different areas; however, the poor processing power in both devices was something of a dealbreaker for many potential buyers. The new technical information comes from a teaser posted to the Chinese social media site Weibo by Motorola general manager Shen Jin. The image, seen above, showcases the latest Snapdragon processor being illuminated by what looks like a flip phone in the process of being opened.

Although the post doesn’t mention the Razr 3 directly, the imagery of a Motorola flip phone lighting up the Snapdragon processor and the fact that Jin says “the new phone feels really good” imply that the post is referencing the Razr 3. It seems like a safe assumption to make given that several rumors suggest the new flip phone will be coming sometime between June and August of this year. If that’s truly the case, then the teaser image lines up with a possible incoming announcement.

Flip phone fans are hopeful the Motorola Razr 3 will be kitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ because of the poor performance that afflicted the previous Razr smartphones. If the new Razr does feature a competent processor, then the device could become a new Motorola icon like the classic Razr once was in the days before touchscreens.

At this point, all fans can do is wait for more concrete information about the Razr 3 to drop, but so far, the signs seem to point to Motorola launching a device of higher quality. Hopefully, when the rest of the specs are revealed, they’ll reflect what fans have come to expect from flagship devices and will put the days of disappointing Razr launches behind us.

Motorola faces a serious challenge in the world of foldables though, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 both commanding most of the attention.

Editors' Recommendations