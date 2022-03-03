New iPad Air and iPhone SE are likely coming on March 8

Apple announced its Peek performance event yesterday by rolling out invites to the media. While the company is expected to announce a bunch of new hardware products, a new report has almost confirmed the arrival of the 5th-gen iPad Air and a third-generation iPhone SE complete with 5G. According to a report from long-time leaker Evan Blass, retailers and carriers have begun preparing the pages on their online stores to sell the new devices.

Since its debut in 2016, the iPhone SE has only been refreshed once, in 2020. At that time, Apple upgraded the model from the iPhone 5-style revival to a larger model based on the iPhone SE. There arent any such changes coming down this time around, if reports are to be believed, those are being saved for next year. Rather, Apple will be keeping the same iPhone 8-style design with no notch and Touch ID in lieu of Face ID. However, you are likely to get the new A15 processor which was first seen on the iPhone 13 series. It will have 5G support and a single rear camera, which is speculated to be the best single-camera system made by Apple to date.

As for the 5th-gen iPad Air, it is expected to share elements from the iPad Mini that was launched late last year. This means it’s likely to be powered by the same A15 chipset and have 5G support on cellular models. A new 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with support for iPad OS 15’s Center Stage feature could also be a marquee feature.

Apart from the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, Apple is expected to unveil an upgraded variant of the Mac Mini. It could get the M1 Pro processor under the hood. Moreover, it is rumored to be thinner than the previous model, have four Thunderbolt ports, a magnetic power connector, and a new “plexiglass”-like top. We might also get a new M2-powered MacBook Air.

