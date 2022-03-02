Apple confirms March 8 event, hints at M2 announcement

Apple has begun sending out invitations to its next event, titled Peek Performance, which is due to take place at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 8. This show — Apple’s first since its MacBook Pro event in October 2021 — will be an all-virtual affair hosted online due to the pandemic.

There has been much speculation over what Apple will unveil at the event, with predictions ranging in terms of their scope and topic. The title of Peek Performance, however, hints at the possible announcement of Apple’s anticipated M2 chip.

But first, we can also expect to see a new iPhone SE with support for 5G. This will be the third-generation model of Apple’s most affordable iPhone, but despite the generational advance, it will likely keep the same iPhone 8-inspired chassis as the iPhone SE 2. That means a Home button and Touch ID instead of Face ID.

The iPad Air is also likely to make an appearance, especially since it has not been updated since October 2020. The new version is likely to be a more subdued affair after 2020’s all-encompassing redesign — that means a new A15 Bionic chip and the addition of 5G, but no wide-ranging design overhaul. There are also claims that the iPad Air will get an improved 12-megapixel front-facing camera with support for Center Stage. We’ll find out for sure at Apple’s event.

What about the Mac?

While the iPhone and iPad updates are more or less nailed down, there is still plenty of uncertainty over what Mac offerings Apple might unveil at its upcoming show. Reporter Mark Gurman — well-known for his accurate predictions and reports — has only said that Apple will release “at least one new Mac” on the day, without specifying which device it will be.

However, we can make some informed guesses. Gurman himself expects Apple will launch a high-end Mac Mini with an M1 Pro chip this year, and given it’s been close to 18 months since we saw a new Mac Mini, this product is a strong contender for Apple’s event.

There’s a chance this device could get a redesign, with a thinner chassis sporting a plexiglass-like top surface. It could even get a new name: Mac Mini Pro, or something similar. This redesign is unconfirmed at this stage, though.

The other major possibility when it comes to Macs is the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. Like the Mac Mini, this has not been updated since 2020, and rumors are suggesting it could be upgraded with an M2 chip at Apple’s event.

This feels a bit off, though, as it would mean Apple introducing the M2 chip before it has finished rolling out the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips (to the upcoming iMac Pro, for example). We’re skeptical, but it’s something to keep an eye on regardless.

With Apple’s event now less than one week away, we won’t have long to find out which products Apple is ready to unleash on the world. Keep checking back for more details.

Editors' Recommendations