New iPhone 17 Pro render keeps us guessing on the final design

Apple is to expected to announce the iPhone 17 series later this year, likely sometime in September if previous release patterns are anything to go by. By our calculations, that puts us around five months out, though math is not our strong point – we’re writers here after all.

What we do know however, is that in the upcoming months we are no doubt going to see more conflicting rumors about what we can expect from the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models in terms of design. A few months back, it was suggested the iPhone 17 Pro models would feature a new camera bar across their rear, taking on a more Pixel-like approach.

Recommended Videos

It was also suggested that they would have a two-tone rear with renders showing the camera bar featured in black, while the rest of the device was shown in a grey color. More recently, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said in one of his Power On newsletters that he was told “the iPhone 17 Pro won’t have a two-toned rear” and that “the camera area will be the same color as the rest of the device”.

Will it or won’t it have a two-tone rear?

Well, now a render has appeared online supporting Gurman’s suggestion. The render was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by kanedacane tweets (@kdctweets), picked up by PhoneArena and it shows the raised camera bar at top of the device matching the rest of the rear. As with previous renders, the LED flash is position on the right-hand side, along with the LiDAR sensor and the microphone, while the camera lenses are on the left.

Nothing else is detailed in the post but the render gives you an idea of what the device could look like without a two-tone rear if Gurman is right.

Whether the iPhone 17 Pro models will or won’t have a two-tone rear is something we are very unlikely to know for sure until the devices are officially announced later this year. Unlike Google, Nothing and OnePlus, Apple doesn’t do teasers for the design of its devices ahead of their launch so we have a few more months of guessing ahead us, and no doubt a few more leaks too so watch this space.