 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

New leaks just made the OnePlus Watch 3 a lot more exciting

By
Someone wearing the OnePlus Watch 2 with a digital watch face.
OnePlus Watch 2 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We’ve been anticipating the OnePlus Watch 3 for a little while now, and thanks to a couple of new leaks, OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch just got a lot more exciting.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartwatches soon — including a regular OnePlus Watch 3 and a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. Another recent report has highlighted the possible software features of these devices. Android Authority has uncovered details about the OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro in the latest version of the OnHealth app.

Recommended Videos

According to the screenshots discovered, the OnePlus Watch 3 lineup is expected to support ECG functionality. It may also have the ability to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and frequent premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), as well as monitor both high and low heart rates. A wrist temperature function is also expected to be included.

OnePlus Watch 3 health app leak.
Android Authority

Another highly anticipated feature is the 60-second Checkup, which scans for three major health risks: heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep snoring. This feature utilizes seven health indicators to assess a user’s risk, including blood oxygen levels, ECG measurements, sleep data, vascular age, and more.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Android Authority also discovered that the companion app for the watch includes a Health tab with two main features: Health Insights and Health Journey. The Health Insights feature offers long-term insights on the app’s homepage, while the Health Journey feature highlights significant workout and health events for the day.

Related

Assuming all these leaks are correct, the OnePlus Watch 3 should offer many more features than previous models.

On the hardware side, little is known about the OnePlus Watch 3 and the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. Both, however, could include a rotary dial. How the watches compare to one another is also not known. Most likely, the two watches will differ more on the hardware, side but support similar software features.

The OnePlus Watch 2 launched in 2023. A more affordable OnePlus Watch 2R soon followed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Specs for a budget OnePlus Android tablet just leaked, and they look great
Open Canvas on OnePlus Pad 2 that is also being used as a Windows monitor.

Get ready for a potential game-changer in the budget tablet market. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station, shared by Android Authority, suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch a new “Standard Edition” tablet with impressive features.

This tablet may feature a large 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will also come equipped with a substantial 9,520mAh battery that supports 67-watt fast charging, ensuring extended usage hours. So far, all are very promising specs.

Read more
I walked a mile with the Apple Watch Series 10 and Pixel Watch 3. Here are the surprising results
The Apple Watch Series 10 and Pixel Watch 3 on one wrist

The Apple Watch Series 10 is one of my favorite wearables, as it offers the biggest display AND the thinnest build in an Apple Watch to date. Battery life aside, which is much worse than both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Google Pixel Watch 3, it’s the best Apple Watch I’ve ever used.

The Apple Watch comes with a host of features for tracking your fitness, including automatic detection of many different types of workouts, but the tracking of vital signs isn’t the most accurate. The Pixel Watch 3 solves this problem with the best heart rate tracking I’ve tried on a smartwatch, but it doesn’t have as many workout options as the Apple Watch, and automatic detection is inferior as well.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 is officially coming to the U.S. in January 2025
The blue OnePlus 13 in a pool of water.

It’s official: The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 will launch internationally next month. The phone was announced weeks ago and launched first in China before its global debut.

According to OnePlus in India, the new phone will be available in three color options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the Midnight Ocean colorway is the first OnePlus handset to feature microfiber vegan leather. The OnePlus U.S. site has also been updated to confirm that the OnePlus 13 is "coming soon."

Read more