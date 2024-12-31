New leaks just made the OnePlus Watch 3 a lot more exciting

We’ve been anticipating the OnePlus Watch 3 for a little while now, and thanks to a couple of new leaks, OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch just got a lot more exciting.

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartwatches soon — including a regular OnePlus Watch 3 and a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. Another recent report has highlighted the possible software features of these devices. Android Authority has uncovered details about the OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro in the latest version of the OnHealth app.

According to the screenshots discovered, the OnePlus Watch 3 lineup is expected to support ECG functionality. It may also have the ability to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and frequent premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), as well as monitor both high and low heart rates. A wrist temperature function is also expected to be included.

Another highly anticipated feature is the 60-second Checkup, which scans for three major health risks: heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep snoring. This feature utilizes seven health indicators to assess a user’s risk, including blood oxygen levels, ECG measurements, sleep data, vascular age, and more.

Android Authority also discovered that the companion app for the watch includes a Health tab with two main features: Health Insights and Health Journey. The Health Insights feature offers long-term insights on the app’s homepage, while the Health Journey feature highlights significant workout and health events for the day.

Assuming all these leaks are correct, the OnePlus Watch 3 should offer many more features than previous models.

On the hardware side, little is known about the OnePlus Watch 3 and the OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. Both, however, could include a rotary dial. How the watches compare to one another is also not known. Most likely, the two watches will differ more on the hardware, side but support similar software features.

The OnePlus Watch 2 launched in 2023. A more affordable OnePlus Watch 2R soon followed.