This is the Nothing Phone 2a

Andy Boxall
By
Leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2a's design.
Nothing Community

A series of images showing what’s claimed to be the Nothing Phone 2a have been published on the Nothing Community website, with the title “Phone 2a official renders.” Showing both a white and a black version of a smartphone with a unique design, yet with recognizable Nothing-style design elements, they have a very official look to them. But do these images really show the Nothing Phone 2a?

It has been confirmed to Digital Trends by an anonymous source that this is the Nothing Phone 2a, giving us our full first look at the phone Nothing will officially reveal on March 5. It’s a considerable departure from the design used for the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Phone 2, with its dual camera set in the center of the top third of the rear panel. Look closely, and you can also spot what appear to be lines of LED lights around it, likely ready for use by the brand’s signature Glyph lighting system.

Leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2a's design.
Nothing Community

A recent official Nothing YouTube video included a conversation with the company’s designer, who confirmed the Glyph lights would be part of the Nothing Phone 2a, but in a different way than on previous devices. In the images of the black version, we can see three separate lights surrounding the camera module. It’s a smaller array than on the Phone 1 and Phone 2, and we don’t know how they will function. Hopefully, they will include most (or all) of the functions we’ve already enjoyed.

We recently had a conversation with Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei, where it was revealed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, and we had an exclusive look inside the phone, too. We can now see where the camera lenses sit on the back of the phone in relation to the phone’s internals. We also discovered that the Nothing Phone 2a will have a RAM Booster feature capable of adding up to 8GB of virtual RAM to the standard 12GB of RAM.

Image showing the internal structure of the Nothing Phone 2a, provided by Nothing to Digital Trends
EXCLUSIVE: Nothing Phone (2a) internal layout showing MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip Nothing

The renders, confirmed as showing the Nothing Phone 2a, along with a growing list of the specifications and a view of the phone’s internals, mean we have a fairly full overview of what to expect on March 5. However, knowing Nothing’s love of quirky products, we’re sure there’s still plenty to discover about this exciting smartphone.

