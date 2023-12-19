 Skip to main content
Nothing Phone 2a: news, rumored price, release date, and more

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The back of the Nothing Phone 2 with the lights activated.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The mobile device landscape constantly changes, with new products continually on the horizon. Though many fans on the Android side are now focused on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, another device will likely get a launch date early in the new year. We’re talking about the Nothing Phone 2a.

For the first time, Nothing is expected to launch a budget phone to accompany its flagship offerings. That’s what the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be, and the rumor mill for it is quickly picking up steam.

Here’s everything we know (so far) about the Nothing Phone 2a!

Nothing Phone 2a: release date

A person holding the Nothing Phone 2, with the lights lit up.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing has released two phones to date. The first phone, the Nothing Phone 1, was released in July 2022, and was followed by the Nothing Phone 2 in July 2023.

According to Technobezz, the Nothing Phone 2a launch may take place at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is scheduled to begin on February 26. If this information is accurate, details of a release date will soon follow.

Nothing has confirmed that it’s holding an event at MWC on February 27. There’s no official mention from the company that it’s using this event to announce the Nothing Phone 2a, but there’s a strong possibility this is where we’ll first see it.

Nothing Phone 2a: price

The Nothing Phone 2's home screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing is already known for launching relatively low-cost smartphones when compared to the leaders in the market. The Nothing Phone 2, for example, starts at $599. By contrast, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 15 cost $800. Not surprisingly, a Nothing Phone 2a would be priced slightly lower than the Nothing Phone 2.

On X (formerly Twitter), leaker Yogesh Brar said the new phone would start at around $400. This is below the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE ($500) and iPhone SE (2022) ($429).

Nothing Phone 2a: design

Image showing possible Nothing Phone 2a and likely specs.
Yogesh Brar

According to leaker Dylan Roussel, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a will feature a redesigned back with three glyph lights, significantly fewer than the Nothing Phone 2, which has 33 glyphs. However, the glyph controls are expected to remain similar to those on the Nothing Phone 2.

The camera placement on the new model will differ from previous models. It is expected to have a horizontal dual camera setup that is center-aligned. Many, including TechRadar, have suggested the Nothing Phone 2a takes some design cues from the Google Pixel A-series and Samsung Galaxy S10.

Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!

Model: A142.
Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).

Nothing&#39;s next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.

Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjA

&mdash; Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) December 15, 2023

The Nothing Phone 2a should still very much look like a proper Nothing smartphone, but it should also have a unique identity compared to the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. Considering how safe the Nothing Phone 2’s design was compared to its predecessor, that’s really encouraging to see.

Nothing Phone 2a: specs

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.
MediaTek

According to reports, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The processor is built on a 4nm process and has an 8-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. Smart devices from Vivo and Xiaomi, among others, are already using the chip. The Dimensity 7200 chipset was introduced in early 2023. This would be the first Nothing phone to include a MediaTek chipset. The Nothing Phone 2a has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm .

Tipster Sanju Choudhary and others have said the new Nothing Phone 2a will feature a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The new phone will likely include a hole-punch at the top center of the display. Regarding onboard storage, the Nothing Phone 2a could offer options starting at 128GB, with a minimum of 8GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone 2a: cameras

Close-up view of the camera on the Nothing Phone 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Limited information is available about the cameras on the Nothing Phone 2a, but the phone will likely have dual cameras on the back. Brar has suggested that the rear camera system of the phone will be 50MP. For context, the Nothing Phone 2 offers a 50MP dual rear camera with a 32MP front camera.

Nothing Phone 2a: software and updates

The screen on the Nothing Phone 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with Android 14 and Nothing OS 2.5. Nothing OS 2.5 is currently only available for the Nothing Phone 2, and offers several upgrades compared to Nothing OS 2.0. These upgrades include enhanced customization options, changes to the glyph interface, and more. The Nothing Phone 2 comes with three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

There are still many unknowns about the Nothing Phone 2a. As we wait for the official launch, we will update this post with more details. Stay tuned.

