Nothing Phone 3a Review: the new champion of value

Nothing Phone 3a MSRP $379.00
Pros Unique design that stands out

Fast charging

Great Battery Life

Nothing OS is a joy to use

120Hz display Cons Older chipset struggles to keep up

Limited water resistance

Camera isn’t consistent

Essential key placement is odd

Nothing Phone 3a Specs
Nothing Phone 3a Design
Nothing Phone 3a Display
Nothing Phone 3a Hardware and Performance
Nothing Phone 3a Battery and Charging
Nothing Phone 3a Software, and Essential Space
Nothing Phone 3a Camera
Nothing Phone 3a price and availability
Nothing Phone 3a Verdict: the mid-range champion

How do you stand out from a lot of competition when building a new smartphone brand, especially when one of them is the previous company you co-founded? This was the challenge facing Nothing when it was formed, and four years on, the journey has been familiar yet unique, just like Nothing itself.

Nothing has followed the playbook used by many of the team in the early days of OnePlus, by prioritizing a great experience at an affordable price. The Phone 3a follows in this vein in abundance and the resulting phone has blown me away. The Nothing Phone 3a costs just $379, yet it offers an experience that’s far above this price.

Unique features like the Glyphs and striking design are a joy, whilst even the AI-powered Essential Space is an interesting idea, despite its wayward execution. The Nothing Phone 3a isn’t perfect — and you can’t expect perfection at this price — but you quickly forgive the faults when you realize how much it does offer at such a low price.

Nothing Phone 3a Specs

Nothing Phone 3a Dimensions 163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm Weight 201 grams Screen 6.77-inch AMOLED, 30-120Hz, 1080 x 2392 pixels, 3,000nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM Durability IP64

Panda Glass for display Cameras 50MP main f/1.9 camera with OIS and EIS. 50MP f/2.0 telephoto camera, 2x optical zoom. 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle. 32MP front camera Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 RAM and storage 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Battery 5,000mAh Software Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 Colors Black, white or blue Price 379 USD / 379 GBP

Nothing Phone 3a Design

The puns write themselves but there’s something truly special about Nothing phones. In the same way that folding phones stand out for their unique form factor, the Nothing Phone 3a stands out for its iconic design.

It’s been a core ethos of Nothing and it’s easy to see why. In a world where smartphones are mostly boring in design, the Nothing Phone 3a helps you stand out with its see-through back, unique colors and camera layout. I love the blue Nothing Phone 3a, but the white version I’ve been sent looks far more premium than its price.

Unlike Nothing’s flagship devices without the ‘a’ branding — like the rumoured Nothing Phone 3 — the A-series devices get far fewer glyph stripes. Despite having fewer LEDs and commands, glyphs on the Phone 3a never fail to stand out. I’ve had numerous people ask me “what phone is that’, in the same way as when I’m using a folding phone or the Clicks Keyboard.

At 8.4mm thick and 201 grams, it’s not the most svelte phone to use at first, but you quickly get used to it. It’s only IP64 dust and water resistant, which means it will withstand some light splashes and getting caught in a rainshower, but lacks the full waterproofing of rivals such as the Pixel 8a.

For the most part, the Nothing Phone 3a design is enjoyable, but there’s one design choice that still confuses me a week later. Nothing chose the 3a to debut the new Essential Key, which adds a new AI-powered way to save and recall the things that matter most to you, but it rearranged a lot of keys to do so.

The Essential Key is placed right beneath the power key and both are located lower than on other phones. The same applies to the volume keys, and when you’re used to the key layouts on most phones, the transition to the Nothing Phone 3a is considerably jarring. I would expect it to become second-nature eventually, but there’s a considerable learning curve, and even simple tasks like taking a screenshot feel much more awkward.

Nothing Phone 3a Display

The ideal phone would feature every spec imaginable and cost under $500, but from my personal experience with building a phone, I know that’s not feasible. When building a phone that costs less than $400, phone makers inevitably have to make a series of compromises, but the Phone 3a shows that Nothing truly understands this market.

Nothing approached this challenge in the right way, focusing on the key specs that matter to its target market. An older mid-range processor, but a vibrant and fantastic display? Check. Great for casual gaming and average usage, but less focus on premium materials like titanium? Check.

The Phone 3a has a flagship display without a flagship price

The Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro both feature the same 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1,300 nits high brightness and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It’s clearly designed with gaming and video playback in mind, with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, and full HDR10+ support. I expected compromises in the display, but I would be happy with this on most phones; it’s a flagship display without the flagship price.

The Phone 3a screen has the specs needed on paper, and delivers in person. It’s legible even in bright sunlight, the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate is great — especially considering the iPhone 16e costs $600 and is limited to 60Hz — and the screen is bright, colorful and smooth. This is an experience that would befit a smartphone twice this price.

Nothing Phone 3a Hardware and Performance

Nothing’s compromises to focus on display, battery and design mean that you won’t find the absolute best processor inside. Yet, the year-old Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is only a step down from last year’s flagship processor, and it’s plenty powerful for many of your day-to-day tasks.

There’s a considerable difference between this processor and the one used in flagship devices, but while there are stutters and moments of sluggishness, they are fewer than I would have expected at this price. Some of this is down to the amount of RAM, with Nothing packing most variants — like the one available in the US — with 12GB of RAM.

If you’re interested in gaming, it’s worth noting that the Phone 3a lacks Vulcan 1.1 support, which meant we couldn’t run the 3DMark Solay Bay benchmark test. Essentially, this means that the best AAA games will struggle to run as well on the Phone 3a as they do on more expensive devices — especially those with hardware-based ray tracing — and this isn’t a phone for hardcore gamers.

Processor aside, the Nothing Phone 3a is more of a flagship than you’d expect at this price. There’s a large battery, faster charging than the Galaxy S25 Ultra which costs three times as much, and an under-display optical fingerprint reader that’s surprisingly good. It has all the connectivity you need — including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and quad-band GPS — but there’s no Wi-Fi 6e or 7 for the fastest Wi-Fi speeds.

The Nothing Phone 3a is more of a flagship than you’d expect at this price

I’ve been using the Phone 3a on my travels in Europe during this review period, and it supports all the necessary bands for major European carriers in the countries that I’ve visited. However, one of the reasons for the lower price is that it doesn’t support all the necessary bands for all three major US carriers, so it’s worth keeping this in mind.

Nothing Phone 3a Battery and Charging

Remember those compromises I mentioned above? Alongside an excellent display, Nothing decided to prioritize battery life and charging. The 5,000 mAh battery is bigger than many phones that cost $1,000, and 50W wired charging is faster too.

For comparison, this is the same sized battery as the Galaxy S25 Plus — which costs $1,000 — but the Phone 3a charges 5W faster. Samsung’s middle flagship takes about an hour to charge to full, mainly as it doesn’t charge at the full 45W for the entire time, while the Nothing Phone 3a takes just over 52 minutes to charge to full. The Phone 3a proves that a low price doesn’t have to mean bad battery life.

The Phone 3a proves that a low price doesn’t have to mean bad battery life

The battery life is outstanding, with the Phone 3a regularly lasting a full day with battery to spare with moderate usage. On days when I taxed it much harder with a lot of camera usage, it still lasted a full day. Yes, there was a noticeable drain under heavy gaming, but this is to be expected given the processor. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging or ability to add it, but it’s something I can forgive given the price tag.

Nothing Phone 3a Software, and Essential Space

The Phone 3a runs Nothing OS 3.1 on top of Android 15 out of the box. Unlike many companies, Nothing doesn’t heavily modify the core OS and instead focuses on visual elements that add a splash of style and customization. The result is that it’ll feel very familiar to anyone who’s used a Google Pixel phone in the past.

If you like minimalist or simplistic styles, you’ll love Nothing OS 3.1. It removes colors and shapes, instead focusing on a dot matrix theme that reduces graphics to iconography. The core NothingOS theme is mostly black and white, while there’s also a full monochrome mode you can enable.

I found the homescreen to be a little confusing to get used to at first, but thankfully, there’s also a regular Android homescreen interface if you prefer that. This is not your average Android interface, and that means it is polarizing. I like the look of NothingOS 3.1, but there’s still a small learning curve after a week of using the Phone 3a.

The Phone 3a is the launch of Nothing’s new Essential Space. Press the Essential Key and it takes a screenshot of anything you’re looking at and pulls up an interface that lets you scribble or type a note. If you long-press the Key, you can do the same except it’s saved with a voice note. Once done, double press the Essential Key to enter the Essential Space.

Only the screenshots you capture via the Essential Key end up here, which can be confusing, especially if you haven’t gotten used to the positioning of the Essential Key yet. You can still take a screenshot the old fashioned way — if you can locate the power button and volume down keys — but this goes into your Gallery as normal. It’s confusing, but I wish Nothing had either moved this key, or we had the ability to reprogram it.

The Essential Space isn’t perfect, but it is a great idea

I like Essential Space, or at least, I like the idea of Essential Space. Like any first-generation feature, it’s rough around the edges, but the idea of using AI to decipher everything you save and make it searchable has a lot of promise. Nothing is using AI in a smart and useful way, as it can provide summaries of content you capture along with the date-bound to-do list items that it recommends, but the latter can’t be edited which makes them significantly less useful.

When Nothing first told me about the Essential Space, I remember being extremely excited. It’s the type of AI-feature that I think could be the future, and being able to find anything you’ve needed to save sounds like a great feature. It doesn’t quite deliver, but I’m excited for the possibilities here and this feature idea has a lot of potential. The Essential Space isn’t perfect, but it is a great idea.

Nothing Phone 3a Camera

There was a time not too long ago that companies compromised the camera in affordable flagship phones. 2025 is not that time, and the Phone 3a promises to push the affordable segment forward in a big way thanks to a triple-camera setup.

Yes, this sub-$400 phone has three cameras, and they all feature decent specs. The 50MP main camera features f/1.9 aperture, has OIS and uses phase detection autofocus, while the 8MP ultrawide features f/2.2 aperture and has a 120˚ field-of-view. The third camera is the 50MP telephoto which offers 2x optical zoom, a 25cm minimum focusing distance and 50mm effective focal length.

How do these cameras fare in the real-world? Let’s find out, starting with the good: the Nothing Phone 3a can take great photos. They say the best camera is the one you have on you, and the Phone 3a is a great companion, even in somewhat challenging conditions like restaurants, low-light and bright flashing lights.

Restaurants can be notoriously varied in the quality of their lighting, ambiance and even crockery when taking photos to post on social media, but I was quite impressed with how the Phone 3a handled this. Some photos can be blurry — more on this later — but otherwise, it takes photos that would be easy to post on social media, albeit perhaps with some editing.

Under the dull street lights of Barcelona, the Phone 3a does fairly well but like many of its photos, it lacks a little contrast. This is the current trend, but it does make the photos feel a little flat. However, in other low-light conditions, it delivers an excellent photo, even handling the harsh red lighting in a nightclub well.

The Nothing Phone 3a also stands out for its third-lens, the 50MP telephoto that offers 2x optical zoom. Let that sink in: for under $400, you have a flagship feature. It’s not the 3x periscope (or more) used by other flagships, but the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has you covered if that’s what you’re looking for.

Previous Next 1 of 8 0.5x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 1x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 0.5x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 1x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 1x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 2x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 1x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 2x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The 2x telephoto is a great addition to this price point, as the two lenses work in tandem and aim to offer parity between the lenses. However, there are times when one lens takes more or less exposed photos than the other, so there’s a lack of consistency.

Of course, any zoom lens needs to be tested thoroughly, and I put the Phone 3a through my favorite test: the airport departures board. We’ve all been there where you’re sitting too far from a departure board, and can’t see it clearly. Can your phone get you out of this pinch?

Previous Next 1 of 5 1x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 2x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 4x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 5x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 10x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Even at 10x, which is five times the zoom offered by the hardware, the Phone 3a can probably help you decipher. It’s not completely legible, but it is still usable and I can see more than I could with my eyes at that distance.

Previous Next 1 of 5 0.5x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 1x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 2x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 4x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends 10x Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The zoom is also pretty capable in different lighting conditions, and it’s a feature that is more often usable than not. Photos will sometimes have motion blur, as the camera does take longer than other phones to finish capturing a photo, but it’s a frustration you learn to live with given the affordable price.

One of the other big camera differences between the Phone 3a and 3a Pro is the front facing camera, with the latter featuring an upgraded 50MP sensor. How does the 32MP sensor in the Phone 3a fare? The answer is surprisingly well, in most lighting conditions.

Across a range of scenarios, the front facing camera has proven to be very capable. Like the rest of the camera, there are some photos where there’s motion blur, is completely blown out or lacks detail, but there are a lot of photos where the Phone 3a just delivers. This camera wouldn’t be out of place in a more expensive phone, and that’s testament to how great the Phone 3a is overall.

Nothing Phone 3a price and availability

The Nothing Phone 3a is available in Black, White and Blue, with different variants available in different configurations. In the US, you can buy the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $379 directly from Nothing as part of its Beta program.

It’s only officially sold via Nothing’s website, but if you choose to buy it via Amazon, the pricing is higher. The top version now costs $459, but you can also snag the 8GB and 256GB version which isn’t otherwise available in the US.

Nothing Phone 3a Verdict: the mid-range champion

If you judge the Nothing Phone 3a by flagship standards, it falls short in some areas. However, look at the price and you quickly realize just how good this phone is. We’ve used Pixel a series devices in the past, and it always felt like a lot of compromises, but the Phone 3a feels more like a flagship that’s almost double the price than a typical mid-range phone.

NothingOS is refreshingly different, the glyphs help you stand out and even the Essential Space has some good ideas. The camera is capable, yet inconsistent, but the battery life is outstanding. Achieving a low price point requires making many compromises, and Nothing has made the best combination of compromises at this price point.

It would be easy to dismiss the Phone 3a as much ado about Nothing, but the Phone 3a has taught me that there is something special about Nothing. The Phone 3a can compete against the best affordable phones, and many of the best overall phones, so I can’t wait for the next flagship, the Nothing Phone 3.