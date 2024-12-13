 Skip to main content
Unhappy with One UI 7 animations? Samsung says they’re going to get better

By
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S24 users have had access to the One UI 7 beta for about a week now, and already they have noticed a few things that stand out. The One UI subreddit is filled with questions concerning stuttering and other animation problems. Thankfully, Samsung is aware of the problems and has issued a statement that they are working on a fix. The company responded to user concerns and said it promises to “provide a smoother and more dynamic transition in the future.”

In situations like this, it’s important to remember that this is exactly why beta releases exist. One UI 7 was usable enough but not quite perfect. By releasing it to a limited number of users early, Samsung can identify pain points like this one and work toward resolving them before the update becomes available for everyone.

Animation plays a key role in how an interface is perceived. It might seem minor, but those in-between moments of transition can make or break a user experience. Take Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, for instance; earlier versions would flash, and the page would turn, but the lurching movement could easily pull you out of the story. Activating the optional page-turn animation made for a much more pleasant reading experience.

A screen capture of a Samsung dev's comments on the One UI 7 beta animations.
Samsung

Some complaints about the One UI 7 beta include sluggish response times and a blurry gradient that takes too long to catch up. Reddit user u/teneman shared a series of screenshots detailing the issues. Several screenshots noted a blur where there shouldn’t be one and no blur where there should have been. Another user said the notification panel takes too long to open, and the animation can’t be interrupted during the process.

Samsung has confirmed it is working on addressing user feedback and acknowledges that the current animations feel less polished than during initial testing. The company says there is still work to be done before the animations are what it wants them to be, but that work is underway. If you’re experiencing anything strange with the One UI 7 beta, report it through the Samsung Members app.

