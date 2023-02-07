OnePlus 11 price: how much does the phone cost?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s a new year, so that means there’s a new OnePlus flagship phone. This year, that flagship is the OnePlus 11, which launched globally on February 7. It has some great and new features like a powerful camera system touting a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP sensor for portrait images — all with top-of-the-line Hasselblad processing. It also uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, has up to 16GB RAM, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 80-watt fast charging. Overall, it’s a very impressive piece of smartphone hardware.

But how much does a beast like this cost? The OnePlus 11’s price isn’t necessarily “cheap,” but it is a good deal considering everything it brings to the table. Here’s a closer look at the OnePlus 11 price and everything you need to know about it.

The OnePlus 11 price starts at $699

The OnePlus 11 comes in two configurations for RAM and storage: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, or 16GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model is only available in Titan Black, while the 16GB RAM/256GB storage version comes in Titan Black and Eternal Green.

For the base 8GB RAM/128GB model, the OnePlus 11 costs $699 direct from OnePlus.com. The 16GB RAM/256GB version costs $799 direct from OnePlus.

You can also purchase the OnePlus 11 in either configuration and color from Amazon and Best Buy, but the prices will be $1 more: $700 for the base model, or $800, respectively.

When can I buy the OnePlus 11?

Preorders for the OnePlus 11 open up on February 7 and will be available on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. Open sales for the OnePlus 11 start on February 16.

If you’re looking to save some money while getting your OnePlus 11, there are some special preorder deals going on.

On OnePlus.com, from February 16 to February 22, you can get a free memory upgrade, with $100 off if you trade in a OnePlus or Apple device, or $50 off if you trade in another device. From February 23 to March 1, you’ll just have a $100 trade-in bonus.

There are also deals for Amazon and Best Buy preorders. From February 7 to February 15, you can get a free $100 gift card if you preorder either the 8GB+128GB or 16GB+256GB configurations. During open sales from February to February 26, you can get a free memory upgrade — this means you can get the 16GB+256GB version for the price of the base model (a $100 savings). Open sales from February 27 to March 5 net you a free $100 gift card when you purchase either configuration size.

