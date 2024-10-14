A big price increase might be coming for the OnePlus 13

We’ve kept a close eye on the OnePlus 13 for a while now, especially after the first images made a splash just four months after the release of the OnePlus 12. Despite all the rumors, there’s one bit of information that has been noticeably absent: the price. Well, that just leaked, and the news is something of an unpleasant surprise.

A leaker on Weibo says the OnePlus 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — probably the top-end configuration — will be priced at roughly $738 in China. That’s a not-insignificant price increase over the OnePlus 12, which was $677 at launch in China. It was quite a bit higher in the U.S., though, starting at $800.

Recommended Videos

In that context, we could see the OnePlus 13 start at around $900 when it launches in the U.S. That’s assuming the leaked China price is accurate, and that OnePlus keeps the conversions similar to the OnePlus 12. But if this is true, it’s certainly not the OnePlus 13 news we were hoping for.

This isn’t a leaker we’re familiar with, so take the news with a healthy dose of skepticism. It may or may not be accurate, but it would make sense considering the other information that broke about the OnePlus 13 today. The handset is supposed to feature a new panel from BOE called the BOE X2, which will be DisplayMate A++ certified.

A certification might not sound that impressive, but it would make the OnePlus 13 the only phone with this certification at the present moment. The DisplayMate certification means the phone has been tested on a wide range of parameters and passed them all with flying colors, giving it one of the best panels of any device in the current generation.

That’s the kind of improvement and claim that merits a price increase. Other reasons are the amount of RAM and the power the OnePlus 13 promises to pack into its frame thanks to a 6,000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

We won’t know the final price until the phone becomes available, but it’s a safe bet that it will be at the upper end of the scale.