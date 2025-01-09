OnePlus 13 vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which comes out on top?

Table of Contents Table of Contents OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: specs OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: design and display OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: performance OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: cameras OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: battery and charging OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: software and updates OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: price and availability OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: verdict

A new Android phone has been released: the OnePlus 13. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, this latest model is expected to rank among the top Android phones of the year, much like the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, regarded as one of the best Apple phones this year. Crammed full of the latest in hardware and technology, these two big-screen smartphones share a lot in common but have a lot of differences, too — not least a big gulf in price.

How do these phones compare to one another? Should you save money on the OnePlus 13, or go all-out on the big-ticket iPhone? We took a look to find out.

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: specs

OnePlus 13 iPhone 16 Pro Max Size 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm 163 x 77.6 x 8.25mm Weight 210 grams 221 grams Screen size and resolution 6.8-inch 1440p OLED 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 3168 x 1440 pixels 800 nits typical, 4,500 nits peak 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate 2868 x 1320 pixels 2000 nits brightness Operating system Android with OxygenOS iOS 18 w/Apple Intelligence Storage 256GB and 512GB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 Pro RAM 12GB or 16GB 8GB Cameras Rear: 50-megapixel main 50MP ultrawide 50MP 2X zoom Front 32MP Rear: 48MP main 48MP ultrawide 12MP telephoto Front: 12MP Water resistance IP69 IP68 Battery and charging 6,000mAh Fast charging 100W (TBA in the U.S.) Fast wireless charging (50W) Reverse wireless charging 4,685mAh Fast charging with a 20W adapter or higher Fast wireless charging (15W) Reverse wireless charging Colors Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn White Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium Price From $900 From $1,200 Review OnePlus 13 iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: design and display

The OnePlus 13 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max might both be flagship devices, but they showcase distinct design philosophies. The OnePlus 13 features a slightly rounded display and a sleek camera module that seamlessly integrates into the back of the phone. It boasts a vibrant 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with a sharp resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has Apple’s signature flat-edged design with a more pronounced squared-off camera bump. Although its 6.9-inch OLED display is slightly larger, it has a lower resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels. However, it still provides the same 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and animations.

Both smartphones have premium build qualities. The OnePlus 13 features a glass back paired with an aluminum frame, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to utilize a durable titanium frame and glass construction. Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to personal preference: The OnePlus 13 offers a more ergonomic feel with its curves. At the same time, the iPhone 16 Pro Max presents a classic and angular aesthetic.

The reviewer of the OnePlus 13 highlighted some unusual features with this phone’s display. One of these is its ability to run two different refresh rates simultaneously; for example, it can display at 120Hz for a game in a small window while using a lower refresh rate for less-demanding applications, like messaging, on the main screen. Additionally, the phone includes a mode designed for use when wearing gloves or when your fingers are wet.

However, there are some issues with how the screen and software handle upward swipes. Users may experience inconsistency — sometimes, swiping up opens an overview of apps, while other times, it minimizes the current app into a floating window. This unpredictability can be frustrating, and retrieving a minimized app is not intuitive.

The iPhone wins here, largely because of the early display issues with the OnePlus 13.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: performance

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, specifically designed to handle intensive tasks with remarkable efficiency. This chipset delivers impressive benchmark scores and excels in gaming and multitasking scenarios. With RAM options ranging from 12GB to an extraordinary 16GB, the OnePlus 13 ensures seamless multitasking capabilities, allowing users to switch between demanding applications effortlessly. The device also has a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, enhancing the overall visual experience, especially during gaming or when scrolling through content.

On the flip side, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, a powerhouse in its own right. Known for its remarkable real-world performance, this chip provides a fluid and responsive user experience that many users find unbeatable. Although it has only 8GB of RAM — less than the OnePlus 13 — Apple’s unique hardware and software integration approach allows the iPhone 16 Pro Max to optimize performance exceptionally well. This results in a device that feels fast and smooth under any circumstance, whether browsing, playing graphics-intensive games, or using productivity applications. The Pro Max also boasts a Super Retina XDR display, which offers stunning color accuracy and brightness, further elevating the visual experience.

Both devices have lightning-fast storage solutions, ensuring quick app launches and file transfers. They also support the latest connectivity options, including 5G, which enhances their capabilities for streaming, gaming, and downloading content at incredible speeds.

Ultimately, while both smartphones deliver top-tier performance, the OnePlus 13 may have the edge in raw power and multitasking thanks to its superior RAM options and processing capabilities. Conversely, the iPhone 16 Pro Max provides an optimized real-world usage experience, making it ideal for users who value seamless integration and reliability in their daily tasks. Whether you lean toward the dynamic Android ecosystem of the OnePlus or the refined iOS experience of the iPhone, both options are exceptional choices for those seeking high performance in a smartphone.

Winner: OnePlus 13



OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: cameras

The OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup with three 50-megapixel lenses: a primary lens, an ultrawide lens, and a 3x telephoto lens. These lenses were co-developed with Hasselblad to enhance color science, resulting in vibrant, detailed images with accurate colors, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a triple camera system with a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom. Apple focuses on computational photography, utilizing its powerful A18 Pro chip to deliver sharp, well-exposed images with excellent dynamic range.

While the OnePlus 13 offers higher resolution sensors and more versatile zoom capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro Max excels in portrait mode and low-light photography due to its advanced image-processing techniques.

Ultimately, both phones deliver exceptional camera performance. The OnePlus 13 is known for its vibrant colors and detailed textures, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max prioritizes overall image quality and the advantages of computational photography.

Winner: Tie

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: battery and charging

The OnePlus 13 boasts a significantly larger battery capacity of 6,000mAh compared to the iPhone Max’s 4,685mAh. This increased capacity allows for longer usage, making it ideal for power users. Additionally, OnePlus continues its tradition of offering rapid charging speeds, featuring 80W wired charging that quickly recharges the battery. It also includes 50W wireless charging for added convenience.

In our tests, we watched a 2160p video on YouTube for about 30 minutes, depleting only 4% of the battery. Similarly, an Asphalt 9: Unite gaming session of the same duration used the same battery. These impressive figures show the energy efficiency of the battery, especially during everyday tasks. With around two hours of general use, the battery typically remains above 70% from a full charge throughout the day, allowing for two or even three days of light use without needing to charge.

Even after more than four hours of screen time, we found that the OnePlus 13 still had around 50% battery by the end of the day. This performance makes the phone an excellent choice for those who need a device that can handle heavy usage without frequent recharging.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features fast-charging capabilities, offering a maximum of 27W for wired charging and 25W when using MagSafe. However, Apple emphasizes optimizing its software and hardware for improved efficiency, which may lessen the difference in real-world performance, even with a smaller battery capacity. The iPhone can certainly compete with the OnePlus phone regarding battery power, even though it falls short in charging speed, and this is an important point to consider.

Overall, the OnePlus 13 has an advantage in battery size and charging speeds, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max relies on effective power management to ensure respectable battery life.

Winner: OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: software and updates

The OnePlus 13 and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer distinctly different software experiences and update policies, catering to user preferences and priorities.

The OnePlus 13 operates on OxygenOS, a customized version of Android that combines the familiar near-stock Android interface with additional customization options. This aspect allows users to tailor their devices to their liking, offering features such as customizable themes, icon packs, and enhanced multitasking capabilities. Users generally find OxygenOS to deliver a smooth and responsive experience, making everyday tasks effortless. OnePlus’ update track record has been somewhat inconsistent over the years. The company has historically provided fewer years of major Android updates and security patches than its competitors. This inconsistency can leave users concerned about the longevity and security of their devices.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on Apple’s tightly controlled operating system, renowned for its simplicity and user-friendly design. iOS 18 offers a cohesive experience that integrates with Apple’s hardware ecosystem, which includes iPads, Macs, and services like iCloud and Apple Music. This integration ensures users can easily transition between devices and share data effortlessly. One of the most significant advantages of using an iPhone is the longevity of software support; typically, iPhones receive major iOS updates for five to six years and regular security updates throughout their lifespan. This consistent support gives users peace of mind regarding device security and feature enhancements over time.

Ultimately, the OnePlus 13 offers a more customizable and versatile Android experience, ideal for users who enjoy personalizing their devices. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max provides a stable and user-friendly environment with industry-leading software support, making it an excellent choice for those prioritizing a cohesive ecosystem and long-term reliability. Each device has its strengths, and the best choice will depend on the user’s preferences and needs.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: price and availability

You can save money by choosing the OnePlus 13, which is at least $300 cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro Max before any discounts. The OnePlus 13 has 256GB or 512GB storage options, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. Both models come in a variety of colors. As a newer phone, the OnePlus 13 may be in limited supply in the short term. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, introduced in September 2024, is widely available and may have discounts.

OnePlus 13 versus iPhone 16 Pro Max: verdict

There’s no denying that the OnePlus 13 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are both incredible smartphones, each with its unique strengths and features. For many consumers, deciding which one to buy will ultimately determine whether you identify as an Android or iOS fan, regardless of the other distinguishing factors.

For anyone not heavily tied to a particular operating system, several key points must be considered. The OnePlus 13 stands out with its top-tier specifications and performance, all without the premium price tag often associated with flagship devices. It boasts a larger battery capacity, which means you can enjoy extended usage throughout the day, and it supports faster charging speeds, allowing you to quickly recharge and get back to using your device. Additionally, OnePlus has a reputation for its fluid user interface and customization options, giving users a more personalized experience.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is intricately woven into the Apple ecosystem, offering unparalleled synergy with other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. This integration means features like Handoff, AirDrop, and iCloud work seamlessly, providing a fluid experience across devices. Plus, interfaces remain consistent and intuitive, making navigating easier for users. Further, Apple’s commitment to long-term software support ensures that users will receive software updates for several years, potentially saving money in the long run since you won’t need to upgrade your device as frequently.

Ultimately, the choice between the OnePlus 13 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes down to individual needs, lifestyle preferences, and what you value most in a smartphone. If you prioritize performance and customization at a competitive price, the OnePlus 13 might be the better choice. Conversely, if you seek a cohesive user experience within the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the more appealing option.

