The OnePlus 6T was one of our favorite phones of 2018. The device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, plus it offers a modern design with a small teardrop notch. But the phone isn’t perfect. Since its release in November, a number of issues related to the device have popped up online — and if you’re using a OnePlus 6T, you may find yourself dealing with them.

Thankfully, many of the issues seem to have potential fixes. Here are the most common OnePlus 6T problems and how you can fix them.

Issue: Audio quality is bad in apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp

New reports are popping up that the OnePlus 6T is having some microphone issues. According to the reports, audio being captured from the phone sounds tinny and distant when used with some third-party apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp. That seems to be because the device is using the wrong microphone — it’s using a microphone in the earpiece, which is largely supposed to be used for noise cancellation.

It doesn’t seem as though all third-party apps are affected, but at least a handful are. Thankfully, the issue is likely a software one instead of a hardware one — which means that OnePlus could potentially fix this issue with a software update.

Potential solutions:

This is a software issue that OnePlus is going to have to fix. Apart from simply not using affected apps, there’s not much you can do to fix this.

Make sure you keep your phone up to date, because if the company does issue a fix via software, you’ll want to get that update as soon as possible. Take a look in Settings > System > System Update > Check for update to make sure you’re up to date. You can check what build you have via Settings > About phone > Build number. You can also find the latest updates at the OnePlus website.

Problem: Battery is draining faster than usual

Some users have reported that their battery seems to be draining faster than usual. While not huge, the 3,700mAh battery should get you through a day of use, or at least close to it — however, some users are reporting that their battery life has been cut in half.

Unfortunately, this is another issue that doesn’t seem to have a fix yet, though a few users are suggesting that factory resetting the device is helping.

Potential solutions:

If you’re willing to try factory resetting your OnePlus 6T — which means wiping the phone — check out our guide here. In short, back up everything, then go to Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data > Reset Phone > [Enter PIN] > Next > Erase everything.

Alternatively, you may just have to wait until OnePlus releases a software update addressing the issue.

Bug: T-Mobile OnePlus 6T update breaks Google Play certification

Another issue that’s being reported by users is that a recent update to the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 6T is breaking the device’s certification — which means that you can’t access Google Play and download apps and content.

Potential solutions: