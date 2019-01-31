Digital Trends
Mobile

Here are the most common OnePlus 6T problems and how to fix them

Christian de Looper
By

The OnePlus 6T was one of our favorite phones of 2018. The device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, plus it offers a modern design with a small teardrop notch. But the phone isn’t perfect. Since its release in November, a number of issues related to the device have popped up online — and if you’re using a OnePlus 6T, you may find yourself dealing with them.

Thankfully, many of the issues seem to have potential fixes. Here are the most common OnePlus 6T problems and how you can fix them.

Issue: Audio quality is bad in apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp

New reports are popping up that the OnePlus 6T is having some microphone issues. According to the reports, audio being captured from the phone sounds tinny and distant when used with some third-party apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp. That seems to be because the device is using the wrong microphone — it’s using a microphone in the earpiece, which is largely supposed to be used for noise cancellation.

It doesn’t seem as though all third-party apps are affected, but at least a handful are. Thankfully, the issue is likely a software one instead of a hardware one — which means that OnePlus could potentially fix this issue with a software update.

Potential solutions:

  • This is a software issue that OnePlus is going to have to fix. Apart from simply not using affected apps, there’s not much you can do to fix this.
  • Make sure you keep your phone up to date, because if the company does issue a fix via software, you’ll want to get that update as soon as possible. Take a look in Settings > System > System Update > Check for update to make sure you’re up to date. You can check what build you have via Settings > About phone > Build number. You can also find the latest updates at the OnePlus website.

Problem: Battery is draining faster than usual

Some users have reported that their battery seems to be draining faster than usual. While not huge, the 3,700mAh battery should get you through a day of use, or at least close to it — however, some users are reporting that their battery life has been cut in half.

Unfortunately, this is another issue that doesn’t seem to have a fix yet, though a few users are suggesting that factory resetting the device is helping.

Potential solutions:

  • If you’re willing to try factory resetting your OnePlus 6T — which means wiping the phone — check out our guide here. In short, back up everything, then go to Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data > Reset Phone > [Enter PIN] > Next > Erase everything.
  • Alternatively, you may just have to wait until OnePlus releases a software update addressing the issue.

Bug: T-Mobile OnePlus 6T update breaks Google Play certification

Another issue that’s being reported by users is that a recent update to the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 6T is breaking the device’s certification — which means that you can’t access Google Play and download apps and content.

Potential solutions:

  • Thankfully, a fix seems to have been discovered. Hold down the Play Store app icon on your device, then tap App Info. Tap on Storage, and then tap on Clear storage.
  • Make sure your device has the latest update — it’s possible that the bug has been fixed in a recent update. Check by going to Settings > System > System Update > Check for update.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Apple iPhone X Review
Mobile

Find out how to fix Face ID fails and more on the iPhone X

Every smartphone has problems, and Apple's $1,000 iPhone X is no different. Here's a collection of iPhone X problems we found people complaining about, and potential solutions to fix them.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone 8 problems
Mobile

The most common iPhone 8 problems, and how to fix them

If you’ve encountered any iPhone 8 problems or issues with your iPhone 8 Plus, then we might have the fix you need right here. We've been reading through forum posts and experimenting with our iPhone 8 to find fixes.
Posted By Simon Hill
ip ratings explained
Mobile

Need a fresh start? Here's how to factory reset a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus

If your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus isn't running well, or you're preparing to hand it off to someone else, there's a way to reset it to factory defaults. The process can be a little daunting, but we boil it down.
Posted By Simon Hill
Honor View 20 review
Mobile

Honor View 20 vs. OnePlus 6T: Hole punches versus notches

The Honor View 20 is Honor's latest stab into the midrange market, and it's a great phone with a lot to offer. But is it good enough to beat the king of the midrange, the OnePlus 6T? We took a look to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
land rover explore map offset
Mobile

Brace for impact: The best rugged phones can endure anything you throw at them

Sometimes a case isn’t enough for people who need to protect their phone from rain, dust, and the occasional fall. Fortunately, the best rugged phones can handle anything you throw their way. Check out our top picks here.
Posted By Mark Jansen
meizu zero news 4
Mobile

The hole-less Meizu Zero smartphone launches on Indiegogo for $1,299

The Meizu Zero has cut as many holes as possible to create an almost completely seamless device. There's no speaker, no headphone jack, not even a charging port. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
earny hotels launches featured image logo 5 min
Business

Earny helps rebook rooms at lower rates and lets you shop multiple travel sites

Earny isn't just for cash back on retail purchases anymore. Earny Hotels will monitor rates and send an alert to rebook at a lower rate if one is found ahead of your stay. The company says users can save an average of $75 per stay.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

These are best Android phones of 2019 for every price range

We gathered together the best Android phones right here to help you find your ideal device. We have got all of the top picks at different prices, with some suggested alternatives that are worth considering.
Posted By Simon Hill
money-transfer apps
Mobile

Easily settle your debts with these 10 money-transfer apps

We live in a day and age when convenience is of the utmost priority. Thankfully, these money-transfer apps help you send money to friends, family, and acquaintances with ease, so you can leave your checks at home.
Posted By Simon Hill
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Mobile

Teens, young adults willingly shared private data with Facebook for cash

Would you willingly share data like private messages with Facebook in exchange for $20 a month? A Facebook Research app does just that. After a report questioned the app's data collection, Apple removed the iOS app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Samsung's foldable phone may also come in a gaming-specific design

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
best smartphone camera of 2018 shootout
Mobile

In 2018, smartphone sales stopped growing annually for the first time

Two data analysis companies have said that in 2018, the smartphone market declined for the first time, meaning we all bought fewer smartphones than ever before. Plans are already in place to change that in 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

3 camera lenses rumored for the 2019 iPhone, but only on the largest model

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

The 2020 iPhones may only use OLED displays and Intel 5G modems

We're still many months away from the launch of a 2019 iPhone, so do we know anything at all about the 2020 iPhone? Surprisingly, the answer is yes, and the rumors are gathering pace.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen