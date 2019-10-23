We’d assumed we weren’t going to see a 5G phone in OnePlus’s new 7T range — an assumption backed up by OnePlus’ CEO, Pete Lau — but it seems that prediction was premature. T-Mobile and OnePlus have announced that a 5G version of the OnePlus 7T Pro McClaren Edition will be coming exclusively to the Un-carrier later this year.

The snappily named OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McClaren Edition will use T-Mobile’s 600 MHZ 5G network, which T-Mobile claims is ahead of schedule and well on course to becoming the first company to offer nationwide 5G coverage in the U.S.

Previous Next 1 of 5

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McClaren Edition is packed to the brim with the latest in flagship phone technology, including the super-fast Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GM of RAM, and an enormous 4,095mAh battery. As befits the branding, the phone’s specialty is speed — specifically, charging speed. OnePlus claims the bundled Warp Charge 30W power brick is capable of recharging up to 70% of the battery in as little as 30 minutes.

Further fitting the McClaren brand, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McClaren Edition is also a beautiful phone. A glossy black back panel gives way to an intricate and unique finish beneath the glass. Digital Trends’ Andy Boxall likened it to tree bark or a tribal tattoo in our review, and it’s quite the stunning finish. Finally, the phone also comes with a special case that combines Alcantara with carbon fiber for the ultimate in luxury protection.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McClaren Edition joins the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in OnePlus’ burgeoning roster of 5G phones, and it’s likely that this special edition will remain the only entry in the new 7T range to embrace the 5G revolution. There’s been no word of a OnePlus 7T Pro or OnePlus 7T with a 5G connection, so it seems the McClaren Edition will be the last OnePlus phone released this year to access the next generation of mobile network.

There’s no confirmation yet on a release date or price for the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McClaren Edition, but don’t expect it to be a cheap way to access 5G. The regular OnePlus 7T Pro McClaren Edition starts from 800 British pounds in the U.K. (roughly $1,030), and we would expect the 5G version of that phone to be even more expensive. It will also only be available on a limited basis. We’ll update once we have details on both.

Editors' Recommendations