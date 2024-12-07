 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

OnePlus could return to the “mini” flagship formula in 2025

By
OnePlus 12 Glacial White on a wrinkly satin white cloth.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

OnePlus is merely weeks away from introducing its latest flagship in the international market and is also eyeing the market arrival of its Ace 5 series smartphones in China. But it seems there is another surprise lined up for enthusiasts.

According to Digital Chat Station, a fairly reliable leakster covering Chinese smartphone brands, OnePlus is prepping a “small” phone that will come equipped with a 6.53-inch display. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 offers a 6.82-inch display.

Recommended Videos

Now, this won’t be the first time OnePlus has launched a comparatively compact phone. Back in 2019, the OnePlus X hit the shelves rocking a glass and metal sandwich look, a 5-inch screen, a top-end Qualcomm processor, and an alluring $250 asking price.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

At the moment, the likes of Google and Apple have stuck with pocketable-size phones, even though they still offer a screen bigger than 6 inches. The trend, however, is catching steam. Earlier this year, Vivo also launched the X200 Pro mini, fitting top-tier hardware in a smaller chassis.

Related

OnePlus seems to be the latest entrant in the race. The latest leak, which first surfaced on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, also predicts Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon for the upcoming OnePlus phone.

OnePlus X rear glass shell.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The display resolution figures stand at 1.5K equivalent, while one of the main rear cameras will reportedly rely on a 50MP Sony sensor. Notably, it will embrace a freshly-designed horizontal camera island at the back.

The fingerprint sensor lives under the display, but it seems the phone will miss out on a periscope-style folded lens zoom system. The rumored design and specs sheet suggest that it is an entirely different phone and not one of the China-only Ace series devices.

So far, OnePlus hasn’t officially commented on any such device being in development. But it seems that sister company Oppo, which shares its research and development efforts with OnePlus, is also prepping a “mini” smartphone for the Chinese market, as per the same leakster.

Notably, the ties between the two brands run deeper. Take, for example, the Oppo Find N3, which is fundamentally the same phone as the OnePlus Open. So far, it is unclear which one of the two players will take the lead in a new segment, but given its recent history, OnePlus could very well be the first to the market with a mini flagship of its own.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Is the OnePlus 13 waterproof?
The blue OnePlus 13 in a pool of water.

The OnePlus 13 just released in its homeland of China, and while it's yet to be released in the U.S., there's a lot to be excited about. Running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of memory storage space, you can import the original Chinese version of the latest Android phone over to the States, or wait until it becomes available at your mobile carrier early next year.

Whatever you choose, as you're researching the phone's specs, you're probably trying to figure out the most important element that any and every smartphone should have: Is the OnePlus 13 waterproof? Let us save you the guesswork with our findings.
Is the OnePlus 13 waterproof?

Read more
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 13
Official OnePlus 13 product renders showing rear panel colors.

OnePlus is an excellent brand that offers powerful flagship phones at a great value compared to some of its competitors. We followed every rumor about the OnePlus 13 for months, but now it's here — and it's everything we hoped for. It might not be available in the Western market yet, but it will be very soon.

So, what makes the OnePlus 13 so special? Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus' latest flagship.
When is the OnePlus 13 being released?

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may have already killed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The white OnePlus 13.

Did OnePlus, in October 2024, just announce one of the best smartphones of 2025? It very well may have, because OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 13.

Well, sort of. The OnePlus 13 is now available in China, though it'll be a while before it comes to the U.S. and other parts of the world. Although it'll likely be December or January before you and I get our hands on the OnePlus 13, the wait should be worth it. The OnePlus 13 already looks like one of next year's best phones — and it may have simultaneously caused the premature death of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The OnePlus 13 looks fantastic

Read more