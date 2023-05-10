If you’ve often looked at tablet deals going on and not been able to afford what’s there, you’re going to like this deal at Walmart. Today, you can buy an Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro for $99 instead of $149. While it won’t be competing with high-end Android tablets or any iPads, that $50 discount makes it a tempting proposition if you just want to be able to browse online or check out your favorite shows on a larger screen than your phone. It should entertain the kids too. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro

The best tablets are great but also often very expensive. Crucially, they can be overkill if you simply want a convenient way to watch shows via your favorite streaming services or you prefer a tablet experience for web browsing compared to a laptop. The Onn. 10.1-inch tablet Pro promises all that with its 10.1-inch touchscreen providing you with a good resolution of 1920 x 1200. It comes with Android 11 preinstalled so it can handle a lot of what you might want to do while its 2GHz Octa-core processor may not be up to the latest games but can still handle plenty of casual titles.

One of the key selling points behind the Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro is that it’s very child-friendly. It has Google Kids Space which is designed for children aged 3 to 8. You can manage it with Family Link allowing them to check out thoughtfully curated apps, books, and videos in a safe environment. For your benefit, you can also utilize the tablet’s 5MP front-facing camera or 5MP rear-facing camera for any video calls you might need to make. A tool of convenience, the Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro may not rival the best Android tablets but it’s more than capable of allowing you to do the basics without needing to grab your laptop or handle a phone with a smaller screen.

The Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro is usually priced at $149 but today, you can buy it from Walmart for $99. A chunky discount of $50 has just made the Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro more appealing than before. If you’re on a tight budget, you’ll still appreciate what this tablet has to offer.

