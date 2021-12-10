Oppo yesterday teased its upcoming foldable, the Oppo Fold N. Now, leaks from reliable leaker Evan Blass have shown more of what we can expect from the device. The renders show the foldable from all angles, adding to the few images that were shared yesterday.

The images shared show a very Oppo-style design that’s instantly recognizable, complete with the subtle camera bump, as well as the inward-folding display of the Fold N.

Oppo is the latest smartphone maker to jump on the foldables trend, and it may have something more to offer other than a different look.

“With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today,” Pete Lau, Oppo’s chief product officer, said.

Going off the renders and live images (as well as Oppo’s own claims), the foldable could have no “crease” or bump in the middle of the screen, unlike Samsung’s current models, which do have those creases. The new hinge design can also be seen. Though, like with all products, it is hard to rate the practicality and real-world durability of it before getting hands-on with it.

Foldables are going to get a lot more popular as more smartphone manufacturers hop on the trend. Whether that correlates with increased mass market acceptance is going to be a matter of pricing, for the most part. While Samsung currently dominates, the market is still small enough that another player could hop in and make a splash. With bigger players like Google, Apple, and Microsoft not really competing yet, Oppo’s new phone has a chance.

The Oppo Find N will be officially announced on December 15 during Oppo Inno Day. We’ll learn more about it then.

Editors' Recommendations