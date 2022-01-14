  1. Mobile

Oppo Find X5 Pro gets flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Sahas Mehra
By

Oppo’s flagship Find X3 Pro was released in March 2021 to great reviews. Now, the next device rumored to be the Oppo Find X5 Pro is expected to release this March. Sources have suggested that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is Snapdragon’s most powerful processor yet.

Interestingly, it seems likely that there will be no Oppo Find X4 Pro as the number 4 is not considered to be lucky in Chinese. The number is considered to be nearly homophonous to the word “death” in Cantonese. The details of the upcoming handset were leaked by Digital Chat Station and Abhishek Yadav, two well-known tipsters in the digital arena. Meanwhile, a tipster called OnLeaks, shared the first photos of the phone below.

Oppo Find X5 Pro.
An image of the Oppo Find X5 Pro that was revealed by “OnLeaks” on behalf of prepp.in

The leaked details have revealed that the smartphone will have a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is standard for most flagship phones. The colors of the model are unknown at this point. However, the device is expected to feature a triple camera array at the back. The main camera would have a 50-megapixel sensor, and the ultrawide camera next to it will have the same sensor resolution. The leaks revealed that the 50MP cameras would be Sony IMX766 sensors, which also powered the Realme GT 2 and Xiaomi 12 ranges of smartphones. The final rear camera will top out at 13MP. A 32MP selfie camera will complete the camera array.

The phone will have a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 80 watts of fast wired charging, as well as 50W of fast wireless charging, It hasn’t been revealed yet if there will be multiple variants and we don’t know pricing either.

Oppo earlier announced several new products at the “Oppo Inno Day” event in mid-December 2021. The company officially integrated with OnePlus last year, and the pair are currently working on a wide range of devices. Additionally, their respective operating systems, Oxygen OS and Color OS, will have their own branding, but they will have the same code and be developed by the same unified team. All this means that the new features and software we get on the Oppo Find X5 Pro are likely to come to the next OnePlus flagship device as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Morbius, the Living Vampire: What we know about Sony’s Spider-Verse movie so far

most anticipated movies of 2020 morbius marvel

The Google Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t deserve its bad reputation

The rear panel of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The 64 best shows on Peacock right now

Kevin and Randall Pearson standing together in a living room in a scene from This Is Us.

How to use Universal Clipboard

Clipboard on a desk with a Mac keyboard and mouse.

Your gaming rig wants you to buy this curved gaming monitor deal

Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on White background

Buy the Roomba i6 and get the disposal base for free with this deal

iRobot Roomba i6 with Clean Base on White Background

Game studios, please agree on a rerelease naming convention

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

AMD Renoir-X Ryzen 4000 may rival new Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Render of an AMD Ryzen chip.

Best Apple deals and sales for January 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

What to expect from the GPU market in 2022

Graphics Card

This Samsung folding laptop idea is unlike any you’ve seen

Samsung Notebook 9 lid logo

The best smart thermostats for Alexa

Nest Smart Thermostat on Wall

Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser, is a 4K portable home cinema you can use anywhere

nebula cosmos laser 4k home cinema by anker january 2022 on the moon