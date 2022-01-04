  1. Mobile

Andy Boxall
By

Realme’s first true flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro, has been announced at an event in China, where it was also confirmed the phone will be released in Europe in the near future. The phone has been teased several times already and many of the specs leaked, but this is the first time Realme has given us all the details, and there are a few surprises.

The 150-degree, 50-megapixel wide-angle camera is a world-first on a phone, and we can’t wait to try it out. The field of view is far wider than most wide-angle cameras fitted to phones, and Realme says it will produce images showing, “extreme panoramas.” It’s joined by a Micro-lens Camera, which will take close-up shots at 40x magnification. We’ve seen something like this before on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and had fun with the unusual feature, and while Realme is closely related to Oppo, it’s a surprise to see it here.

Realme GT 2 Pro back, held in hand.

We already knew the Realme GT 2 Pro would use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making it one of the first to do so, and it will come in a choice of three different versions: An 8GB/128GB model, a 12GB/256GB model, or the top 12GB.512GB version. On the front is an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution, plus the ability to display more than a billion colors. It has HRD10+ certification and is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus. This is also reminiscent of the Oppo Find X3 Pro’s screen.

Realme GT 2 Pro camera module.

What else? It has a 5,000mAh battery with Realme’s 65W SuperDart fast charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 interface, plus an extensive cooling system to make sure the Snapdragon processor operates at peak efficiency. The phone’s body comes in four colors — white, green, blue, or black — and has been designed by long-time Realme partner Naoto Fukasawa, a Japanese industrial designer.

The GT 2 series also includes a standard Realme GT 2, which has the same design and screen as the Pro version, but replaces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in China first and come to Europe soon, but no final release date or price has been stated yet.

