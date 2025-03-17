 Skip to main content
Oppo’s next phone has an iPhone 16 Pro-beating feature

By
Close up of the Find X8 Pro camera
Shot on Find X8 Pro Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Oppo’s compact flagship phone is close to launching, is confirmed to be called the Oppo Find X8s. The company has been teasing its advancements over the competition fervently and recently threw light on the phone’s display upgrades over other phones, including one way it beats the iPhone 16 Pro.

The Oppo Find X8s is claimed to feature extremely thin bezels along all four sides of its display. Zhou Yibao, the product manager for Oppo’s flagship Find series, shared an image on Chinese social media Weibo comparing the bezels on the upcoming compact phone — previously speculated to be called the Find X8 Mini — with those on what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Side-by-side comparison of oppo find x8s versus iPhone 16 Pro
Display bezels on Oppo Find X8s (left) vs. iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max Zhou Yibao/Weibo

Obviously, Oppo’s bezels are seemingly thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. While the representative does not specify the exact measure, they say it’s “only 1.xx mm” in thickness, with the “xx suggesting two decimal points following the numeral 1. Oppo has supposedly achieved this feat with an in-house “chip-level screen packaging technology.”

Recommended Videos

A similar technology was touted when Oppo announced its previous flagship in November last year, with the Find X8‘s display featuring 1.45mm bezels on all sides.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Comparatively, the iPhone 16 Pro is supposed to bezels measuring 1.41 mm along the top and the bottom and 1.46 mm on the sides. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, despite being mounted by a larger display, has bezels that measure only 1.36mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has significantly larger borders, measuring over two millimeters.

But if Oppo is taking the liberty to brag about these sizes, we could assume it aims to challenge the smaller value among the two iPhone 16 Pro models. To the naked eye, these comparisons may be meaningless, but Oppo isn’t giving away any chance to be called the phone brand with the leanest bezels.

The Oppo phone is visibly narrower than the iPhone in the picture, too, which could be because of its smaller display size, expected to be just 6.3 inches.

Rivalry between upcoming slim phones

Oppo’s larger flagship, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, already beats the iPhone 16 Pro with its versatile camera, though we don’t anticipate the same of the smaller phone. As for more details, we won’t be waiting longer to hear them as Oppo has already confirmed the “ultra-thin, small-screen flagship” that would rival the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air will launch in April. Whether the Oppo phone beats others in a comparison of overall slimness is something to be seen next month.

That seems to be the timeline for its launch in China, though, and with Oppo recently skipping a global launch of its book-style foldable, the Find N5, we wouldn’t have our hopes too high for the Find X8s either. However, the same phone could launch as the OnePlus 13T, if there aren’t any changes mid-way.

Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
Leaked render of Google Pixel 10.

A mockup of the Apple iPhone 17 Air next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Alleged Render of iPhone 17 Air.

