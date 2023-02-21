 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I used OtterBox’s new OtterGrip iPhone case — and I’m in love

Christine Romero-Chan
By

OtterBox is one of those brands that everyone knows of because of its reputation for tough and durable phone cases and mobile accessories. During CES 2023, OtterBox announced a brand new case for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series (including the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max) that integrates a phone grip and MagSafe compatibility, without having to sacrifice one for the other. Say hello to the OtterGrip.

The OtterGrip comes in six different colors: Made Me Blush (pink), Blue Storm (navy blue and black), black, Chill Out (sage green), Poppies By The Sea (light blue with white poppies), and Peaches (orange). I was sent the Peaches color, which has what looks like abstract watercolor brush strokes on the back in shades of orange, pink, and gray against a white background. The accent color, which is used for the edges, front bezel, camera cutout, and the grip itself, is a beautiful peachy color — perfect for the upcoming spring season.

What makes the OtterGrip special

OtterBox OtterGrip case against black background
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Going off of the review sample I received, it appears that the back of the OtterGrip case is a silky, soft-touch material that is matte. I’m not sure about the solids, though — looking at pictures, the back of the solid colors appear to be the same texture as the exterior of the grip itself, which would be like a regular Symmetry or Defender series case. Regardless, the soft-touch finish feels nice to hold, though it is a little slippery at times. If you tend to have excessive finger oils, it may appear shiny in some spots, but it’s easy to wipe clean.

Related

Now let’s talk about what makes the OtterGrip so great — the integrated grip on the back. Yes, OtterBox does have a collaboration with PopSockets in the form of the Otter + Pop Symmetry Series cases, but the OtterGrip is different. The problem with the Otter + Pop cases is that while it has an integrated PopSockets PopGrip, it won’t work with MagSafe charging due to the grip placement. It’s also not 100% flush, though it is pretty close. The OtterGrip solves both those problems.

OtterBox OtterGrip case flat face-down on table
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

With the OtterGrip, the circular grip sits in a thin indentation on the back of the case. It lies completely flush with the rest of the case, as if there’s no grip at all there. There are two openings on the grip that allow you to easily pull it out, and the tab is attached to a grip stem that is made with a soft-touch material. The stem itself can be pulled out as little or as far out as you need it — it’s flexible enough to also accommodate multifinger use if that’s more comfortable for you. The grip also rotates a full 360 degrees so you can find the perfect position for your own use cases.

When you’re done with the grip, just push it back in, and the case is flat and flush like there’s nothing on the back. One of the problems with PopSockets PopGrips, as much as I love them, is the fact that they can snag when pulling them out of my pocket, especially on my leggings. This annoying problem does not exist with the OtterGrip case. And since the grip sits in the middle of the MagSafe ring, it’s fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and other accessories without having to take anything off or reposition the grip.

Grip + MagSafe = ❤️

Christine holding her iPhone 14 Pro with OtterBox OtterGrip case
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The OtterGrip case reminds me a lot of Loopy Cases, which I used to love pre-MagSafe. It was easy to slip my finger through the loop and have my phone hanging off my finger while I’m holding other things. But since Loopy Cases aren’t compatible with MagSafe, the OtterGrip is the next best thing. I am often juggling multiple things in my hands when I’m out and about, so having this kind of grip is very useful, and it makes it much easier to use my iPhone 14 Pro one-handed (especially for selfies!) in a comfortable way.

However, as much as I like the OtterGrip, it’s not perfect. When the grip isn’t in use, it seems to rotate very easily when flat, and it makes a kind of noise while doing so. I also find that it isn’t as easy to get the grip out one-handed (as I do with my PopSockets) since I need to also make sure that it’s in a good position for my finger. But once you get the grip on your finger, it’s definitely much more comfortable to use than a PopSocket.

1 of 4
OtterBox OtterGrip case front of iPhone 14 Pro
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Fingers through the grip on OtterBox OtterGrip case
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
OtterBox OtterGrip case grip extended
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
OtterBox OtterGrip case with a PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe with Sorcerer Mickey
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

If you prefer to have a phone grip, but want full compatibility with MagSafe charging and accessories, then check out the OtterGrip. It’s one of the better cases that I’ve tried out, and it’s incredibly convenient. I just wish there were more color options.

Editors' Recommendations

iOS 16.3.1 fixes major bugs for your iPhone — and introduces a new one
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 13, 2023
Lock screen widget for iOS 16.

Apple just released a new iOS update for your iPhone: iOS 16.3.1. There are also updates for iPadOS 16.3.1 and macOS 13.2.1. All of these are relatively minor updates, but they do patch up an actively exploited code execution vulnerability that was found in WebKit/Safari. A second vulnerability was also patched up, though this second one was not known to be actively exploited.

But that’s not all that iOS 16.3.1 brings. This update also fixes an issue with iCloud settings, where it became unresponsive. Another bug fix corrects an issue with using Siri with the Find My feature, where the request would end up failing. If you have a HomePod, there is a HomePod 16.3.2 OS update that will also resolve some Siri issues, where smart home requests would end up failing.

Read more
This may be the strangest iPhone mod we’ve ever seen
Michael Allison
By Michael Allison
February 13, 2023
A modded iPhone with a Lightning and USB-C port on the bottom.

Apple is rumored to be working on an iPhone with USB-C this year, but creative users have taken matters into their own hands and created their own USB-C-equipped iPhones. The latest of such mods is by an engineer who created an iPhone with both a USB-C port and a Lightning port side by side.

The iPhone mod comes from an engineer on YouTube. Using an iPhone 12 mini (though presumably, any iPhone would work), the engineer added another port to the iPhone. This means that not only is this modded iPhone capable of using the modern USB-C standard, but it can also do something as simple as listening to music through wired headphones while charging. Apple's iPhones are capable of playing music through the Lightning port, so any combination of USB-C and Lightning-wired headphones or charger would work.

Read more
iOS 16 has ruined the best thing about my iPhone, and I hate it
Prakhar Khanna
By Prakhar Khanna
February 10, 2023
Someone holding a purple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I’ve been using an iPhone as my primary device since 2020 because of the next-level battery optimization on iOS. In the past few years, the best iPhones have been my go-to suggestion for anyone looking to buy a phone with the best possible battery life.

But iOS 16 has changed that for the worse. After using Apple's latest software on my iPhone 13 Pro Max, my battery anxiety has returned. And I hate every bit of it.
My iPhone battery anxiety is back

Read more