Your Oura Ring’s 2024 Year in Review is now live. Here’s how to find it

The Oura Ring 4 alongside the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As the year winds down, it’s time for every service to release its yearly recap for users. And while 2024 certainly was an interesting year for wearable tech with smart rings, the Oura Ring is still the best one on the market. And yes, Oura Ring users can now get their own Year in Review reports in the app and see how well they’re doing compared to others all over the globe through anonymous global community data.

Oura Ring’s yearly recap shows you your highlights throughout the year, including personal trends and health habits. The Year in Review report will give you personalized insights through a recap of your data from Sleep, Stress, Activity, and more from 2024. And since the data from Oura users around the world is pooled together anonymously, you can also see how you’re faring compared to the global Oura community.

One of the most interesting things about Oura’s Year in Review is that it will categorize members into Earth, Water, or Fire personality types based on their habits. Earth is balanced with strong Stress Resilience and Recovery. Water is a super sleeper who prioritized strong sleep habits. Fire is very active, with high Activity Goal completion.

Oura Ring 2024 Year in Review reports.
Oura

The Sleep analysis part will allow users to see their average sleep and wake times throughout the year. You can also dive deeper into month-to-month changes. There is also data on sleep consistency and even the number of naps you took throughout the year.

For the Activity section, you’ll get some insight into your most active time of day, the total number of steps you took for 2024, and all of your 2024 achievements.

The Stress section will reveal what your body’s most stressful day of the week was and what was your most restorative month. Other points of data here include stress and recovery by day or month, which can help you consider how your schedule, habits, and even life events affect your levels of physiological stress and recovery.

Lastly, the Cardiovascular Age part shows you how it’s trended over the past 12 months and which month was your strongest.

Your personal Oura Year in Review report should be displayed right on the Home page when you open the app. If it’s not showing up, give it some time, and it should be there soon.

Oura Ring 2024 Year in Review screenshots.
Oura

In addition to the personalized Year in Review reports, Oura has 2024 Global Community Data that highlights sleep and health trends from the past year from users all over the world. Some interesting tidbits reveal that New Zealand had the highest sleep scores, Sweden had the lowest Cardiovascular Age, and the U.S. was ranked as the most-stressed country.

There’s also local U.S. data too. Apparently, Montana has the highest sleep scores, New York is the most active, North Dakota is the most stressed, and Hawaii has the lowest Cardiovascular Age. Who would’ve thought?

Christine Romero-Chan
