Outlook users express alarm as inboxes flood with spam

Trevor Mogg
By

It wasn’t just the American people who took off Presidents’ Day on Monday. Microsoft’s Outlook spam filters also took a break, judging by the number of complaints from people left wading through an unusually high number of junk emails that had escaped the filtering process and ended up in their inboxes.

The web version of Microsoft’s Outlook email service, formerly known as Hotmail, appeared to begin malfunctioning early on Monday when people’s inboxes began filling up with spam instead of going straight to the junk folder as would normally happen.

Many affected users hit social media to express their frustration at having to waste time dealing with so many unwanted messages, an annoyance that included being notified by their phone each time one of them arrived.

Related

Microsoft support staff did their best to respond to each complaint, usually with a message saying that the team was aware of the error and was working to resolve it.

Several posters suggested that the spam problem had been pretty bad for several days or even weeks, but that on Monday it seemed as if the filtering system had completely broken down.

As the problem played out, one annoyed user wrote: “What is up with Outlook Live? I’m getting SPAM at a rate of about 30 spam emails an hour. I keep reporting ‘JUNK’ but they keep on coming.”

Another said: “Did Outlook wake up today and decide ‘today’s the day we turn off the spam filters?’”

The Outlook inbox of author and historian Hallie Rubenhold appeared to be particularly affected, with Rubenhold taking to social media to say: “I’m being bombarded. Someone, please make it stop!”

On Monday evening, Outlook’s Twitter account started sending out this message to affected users: “Thanks for reaching out. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused. The issue has been resolved. If you are still experiencing issues, please DM us for assistance.” It has yet to say what caused the filtering system to break down.

It does appear that the problem has indeed been fixed, though impacted users may still need to time to clear up the mess in a bid to get their inboxes looking good again. Still annoyed? There are alternatives to Outlook.

Topics
Twitter is down and not letting us tweet — it says users are over a daily limit [Update]
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
February 8, 2023
Error message on Twitter saying you are "over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

As of 6:10 p.m. ET, Twitter users appear to be able to tweet like normal once again. The original story is as follows:

It's nearly impossible to keep up with every new bug/feature/mishap at Twitter these days, but some are more noteworthy than others. Such is the case with today's bug (?), in which Twitter tells users that they are "over the daily limit for sending tweets."

Read more
AI is about to make Google Translate a whole lot smarter
Michael Allison
By Michael Allison
February 8, 2023
In app translation on the new Google Pixel 6.

Google today announced updates to its Translate app for iOS, Android, and the web. The company will be bringing in additional context to translations to help you understand more about your target language, and it'll also be using a lot more AI power for Translate to make that happen.

First, Google is using AI to add more context to transitions, as well as better translate images. The first is aimed at helping people properly grasp words that have multiple meanings.

Read more
The first Android 14 preview is here, and these are its 3 biggest changes
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 8, 2023
The Android 14 logo.

Google has released the first Developer Preview version of Android 14 for Pixel devices, ahead of officially revealing the operating system to the public later this year. Before you go rushing off to download and install the software, Google makes it very clear that this is for developers and app testing only, and isn’t suitable for everyday use.

If you decide to install it anyway, some features may not be operational, and you may encounter various bugs. Still, it's an important and exciting next step into this year's big Android update.

Read more