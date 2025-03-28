Pebble founder hints about future plans in update on the new smartwatches

Excited about the new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, the official names given to the new Pebble smartwatches? Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has sent out a lengthy update on the response to the new models, and provided a few additional details for those who have already pre-ordered one. If you haven’t pre-ordered yet, some of the information may push you over the edge, and a few small snippets shared may also make you excited for the future.

Migicovsky said the team received more than 500 emails and thousands of comments following the announcement, and aimed to address many of the questions in his latest blog post. It was confirmed those who have ordered the Core Time 2 will be able to choose the color of the smartwatch closer to its release. The team is considering three different colors, with an undecided third option joining black and silver.

Recommended Videos

The question of iPhone support was also raised and clarified. The full feature set will be available — calendar, music control, apps, and alternative watch faces — for watches connected to iOS and an iPhone, but although notifications will appear on the smartwatch, you won’t be able to interact with them. This is a restriction in Apple’s software, and applies to any smartwatch not made by Apple. Deep integration with iOS is one of the top reasons we recommend the Apple Watch Series 10 to anyone with an iPhone.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Several of the questions helped us learn more about what the team is looking at for the future too. For example, a request for one of the smartwatches to include a compass and a barometer has resulted in research into providing the features in the Core Time 2. Migicovsky even teased that if the team “gets a-round to it,” it may look into reimagining the Pebble Time Round. No promises were made on either of these points though.

Other facts from the blog post include original Pebble smartwatches being compatible with the app being developed for the new smartwatches, and the chance original models can be hacked to run the new operating system. Anyone who chooses the Core 2 Duo was reminded the plastic buttons may degrade after around two years, just like on the original, but also that repairability for the watch matches the old version, indicating it’ll be possible to swap them out.

If you haven’t pre-ordered one of the new Core Devices smartwatches yet, then you may want to make your decision soon, as the Core 2 Duo in black has apparently already sold out.