 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Pebble founder hints about future plans in update on the new smartwatches

By
Digital images of Pebble smartwatches Core 2 Duo in white and Core Time in black against a gray background.
Core 2 Duo (L) and Core Time 2 (R) Pebble

Excited about the new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, the official names given to the new Pebble smartwatches? Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has sent out a lengthy update on the response to the new models, and provided a few additional details for those who have already pre-ordered one. If you haven’t pre-ordered yet, some of the information may push you over the edge, and a few small snippets shared may also make you excited for the future.

Migicovsky said the team received more than 500 emails and thousands of comments following the announcement, and aimed to address many of the questions in his latest blog post. It was confirmed those who have ordered the Core Time 2 will be able to choose the color of the smartwatch closer to its release. The team is considering three different colors, with an undecided third option joining black and silver.

Recommended Videos

The question of iPhone support was also raised and clarified. The full feature set will be available — calendar, music control, apps, and alternative watch faces — for watches connected to iOS and an iPhone, but although notifications will appear on the smartwatch, you won’t be able to interact with them. This is a restriction in Apple’s software, and applies to any smartwatch not made by Apple. Deep integration with iOS is one of the top reasons we recommend the Apple Watch Series 10 to anyone with an iPhone.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Several of the questions helped us learn more about what the team is looking at for the future too. For example, a request for one of the smartwatches to include a compass and a barometer has resulted in research into providing the features in the Core Time 2. Migicovsky even teased that if the team “gets a-round to it,” it may look into reimagining the Pebble Time Round. No promises were made on either of these points though.

Other facts from the blog post include original Pebble smartwatches being compatible with the app being developed for the new smartwatches, and the chance original models can be hacked to run the new operating system. Anyone who chooses the Core 2 Duo was reminded the plastic buttons may degrade after around two years, just like on the original, but also that repairability for the watch matches the old version, indicating it’ll be possible to swap them out.

If you haven’t pre-ordered one of the new Core Devices smartwatches yet, then you may want to make your decision soon, as the Core 2 Duo in black has apparently already sold out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
iPadOS 19: everything you need to know
Control Center on the 11th Gen iPad.

We're expecting iPadOS 19, the next software version for iPad, to land during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. From what we've heard, it looks like it could be a significant update. Here's what we know so far about iPadOS 19 — we'll find out if these rumors are true in June.
When will iPadOS 19 be revealed?
Apple announced that this year's WWDC will run from June 9 to 13. That means iPadOS 19, codenamed "Luck," will likely be announced during the keynote event, held on June 9. The start time for this is yet to be confirmed, but last year it was at 10 a.m. PDT, so we can likely expect something similar this year.

Alongside iPadOS 19, we should also see iOS 19, watchOS 12, and macOS 16 — and there may even be some hardware announcements.
What do the rumors say?
We don't know as much about iPadOS 19 as we do iOS 19, but there are a few things we could expect.

Read more
Use the Pixel Timer for easier selfies and group shots
google pixel 9 pro xl review back hazel 1

Do you find using awkward selfie sticks unbearable? Are you tired of rushing to beat the camera timer when setting up a group shot? If you own a Pixel, there’s a surprisingly simple alternative tool available: your hand.

With the built-in “Pixel Timer,” you can make group photos and selfies much more effortless. Instead of fumbling with a complicated setup or racing against the clock, signal the phone with your hand.

Read more
Playing Xbox games on Android just got a lot easier with the Backbone One
Backbone One Xbox Edition

The Backbone One Xbox Edition controller is officially here and clad in all the green Xbox-inspired glory, making it easier than ever to stream Game Pass games on the go. The controller mimics the look, feel, and layout of the Xbox One controller, even including a dedicated Xbox button for launching in-game menus.

The main purpose for this controller is to let players dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with fewer obstacles, but it can also work directly with Xbox Remote Play. For those unfamiliar, this feature lets you play your own library of games straight from your Xbox.

Read more