 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Pixel 10’s model number might have just leaked

By
A video playing on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The headlines today might be dominated by the not-so-surprise launch of the iPhone 16e, but it’s not all that’s happening. A GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) entry might have just revealed the official model numbers for the Pixel 10 lineup, and that means the device is nearing approval — and could be roughly six months away.

Initial reports point at least four distinct models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, according to SmartPrix.com. The only missing entry would be the Pixel 10A, but it’s expected to make an appearance later in the year.

  • According to this leak, the Google Pixel 10 will be numbered GLBW0 and GL066.
  • The Google Pixel 10 Pro will be G4QUR and GN4F5.
  • The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will be GUL82.
  • The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be GU0NP.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The fact that these devices now have model numbers indicates Google has registered the phones with the GSMA, and it’s viable proof that the Pixel 10 series is on the way. Previously, we’d only heard less-verifiable rumors and hints at the codenames for each series (for the Pixel 10, the names are supposedly based on horses — Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango), but model numbers are more solid.

Recommended Videos

The Google Pixel 10 lineup is expected to bring a major leap in performance, especially with a new set of Tensor chips. Google is said to be moving to TSMC’s foundries to produce the next set of chips, and the resulting products should yield more efficient phones.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Estimates place the Pixel 10 lineup about six months out, which fits with the typical release date of Pixel phones. The Pixel 9 dropped on August 22, which is almost six months away to the day from now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Google Pixel 9a: everything we know so far
Pixel 9a 5K render.

Though there are many Android phones on the market, Google offers some of the best with its Pixel line of devices. The Google Pixel 9 lineup came last August, and in typical Google fashion, we expect a more budget-friendly A-series Pixel phone midway through the flagship's life cycle this year. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 9a, including its possible release date, rumored specs, and more.
Google Pixel 9a: possible release date

There isn't a solid release date for the Google Pixel 9a just yet, but that won't stop the rumor mill from churning. Historically speaking, the Pixel A-series launches sometime in the late spring or early summer. For example, the Google Pixel 6a launched in July 2022, while the Google Pixel 7a was a bit earlier with a May 2023 launch. The Google Pixel 8a also came out in May, but a few weeks earlier and before Google I/O. The Google Pixel 9a may launch even earlier in 2025, according to a recent report from Android Headlines, with preorders starting sometime in mid-March. This may also apply to the Pixel 10a in 2026.

Read more
4 ways that Google Pixel phones can defeat Samsung in 2025
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL lying by a plant.

When it comes to phones, it would be easy to consider Samsung as the best simply because of its sheer scale. However, look beneath the surface, and you’ll see a bubbling sense of competition. Samsung has failed to innovate and increase its healthy advantage, and the door is open for at least one company to provide a sustained challenge.

Google wants to be that company, and while I think there are better phones in certain categories, Google is the only phone maker that can compete with Samsung at every level. Samsung’s success comes from an ability to spend lavishly to reach its customers, and Google is the only company that can operate at that scale.

Read more
When can you preorder the Galaxy S25? A new report just leaked the date
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray laying on a wooden planter.

Next month, Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event to announce the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as a few other potential surprises. According to a new report, preorders for Samsung's newest phones might not go live until January 24 — two days after Galaxy Unpacked.

Preorders will also reportedly last until February 3, and anyone who preordered will receive their device on February 4, with the Galaxy S25 coming to the larger market on February 7, according to FNNews. The report also corroborates that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 22, something that has been consistently stated across a wide variety of sources.

Read more