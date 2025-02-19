The Pixel 10’s model number might have just leaked

The headlines today might be dominated by the not-so-surprise launch of the iPhone 16e, but it’s not all that’s happening. A GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) entry might have just revealed the official model numbers for the Pixel 10 lineup, and that means the device is nearing approval — and could be roughly six months away.

Initial reports point at least four distinct models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, according to SmartPrix.com. The only missing entry would be the Pixel 10A, but it’s expected to make an appearance later in the year.

According to this leak, the Google Pixel 10 will be numbered GLBW0 and GL066.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro will be G4QUR and GN4F5.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will be GUL82.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be GU0NP.

The fact that these devices now have model numbers indicates Google has registered the phones with the GSMA, and it’s viable proof that the Pixel 10 series is on the way. Previously, we’d only heard less-verifiable rumors and hints at the codenames for each series (for the Pixel 10, the names are supposedly based on horses — Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango), but model numbers are more solid.

The Google Pixel 10 lineup is expected to bring a major leap in performance, especially with a new set of Tensor chips. Google is said to be moving to TSMC’s foundries to produce the next set of chips, and the resulting products should yield more efficient phones.

Estimates place the Pixel 10 lineup about six months out, which fits with the typical release date of Pixel phones. The Pixel 9 dropped on August 22, which is almost six months away to the day from now.