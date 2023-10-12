 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

See how the Pixel 8 Pro handles the bend test that broke the new iPhone

Trevor Mogg
By
Can the Google Pixel 8 Pro even Survive 7 YEARS?! - Durability Test!

Another new smartphone means another new durability test from Zack Nelson, he of the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

Recommended Videos

This time it’s Google’s recently released Pixel 8 Pro facing the usual scratching, scraping, burning, and bending involved in Nelson’s challenging stress test.

Related

“With Google promising seven years of updates, I hope their hardware can handle seven years’ worth of use,” the YouTuber says at the start of the video, adding: “In order to find that out, today we’ll inflict seven years’ worth of abuse.”

Following the initial scratch test, we can see that the display isn’t quite as resistant as Apple’s Ceramic Shield display but performs at the same level as most other handsets with tempered glass.

Next, Nelson’s box cutter causes the kind of damage you’d expect when a sharp blade comes up against aluminum, and no, it isn’t pretty. And when the naked flame meets the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch display, the flame wins.

Being the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, whose back glass recently shattered during Nelson’s bend test, and recalling how the Pixel 7 Pro suffered damage along the phone’s antenna lines in the same test last year, we were particularly interested to see how the Pixel 8 Pro handled some high-pressure bending.

Turns out pretty well. While it did creak like an old tree swaying in a gale, the Pixel 8 Pro showed no sign of caving in, and, encouragingly, the back glass remained intact. Nelson also noted how the phone’s antenna lines stood up, suggesting Google had done something to strengthen that part of the device. Or that Nelson wasn’t forcing the phone quite as hard.

Overall, though, we’re pleased to report that the Pixel 8 Pro fared rather well in Nelson’s durability test.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are official — and more expensive
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in pink and white.

Google has finally announced its latest smartphones, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The announcement about the successors to the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro was made today at the Made by Google event in New York City.

But were the new Pixels worth the wait? And are they worth the new higher price tag? Here's a look at what's new.

Read more
I revisited the Pixel 7 Pro. Now, I’m nervous about the Pixel 8 Pro
A person holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro, showing the back of the phone.

For the last week, I’ve been using the Google Pixel 7 Pro again, and for the most part, it was the speedy, attractive, capable, enjoyable, and familiar device I remember.

But over the weekend, I began to think a lot about its reliability, both positively and negatively, and how this is the one word we should all be thinking about when the Pixel 8 series arrives in the very near future.
The Pixel 7 Pro's good reliability

Read more
iPhone 15 Pro overheating? Apple is (finally) on the case
Renders of the iPhone 15 Pro next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If your new iPhone 15 Pro is still running hotter than expected, then don’t fret as Apple is onto it.

Soon after the new handset started landing in the hands of customers three weeks ago, many quickly found that it seemed to heat up way more than expected.

Read more