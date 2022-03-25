9 podcasts to listen to during Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and what better way to honor it than by brushing up on your knowledge of remarkable women throughout history? From those you’ve heard about before — like Emmeline Pankhurst, Rosa Parks, and Helen Keller — to lesser-known inspirational figures that changed the course of history forever and those who are shaping history today, there are some truly eye-opening tales of women’s achievements covered in these podcasts.

We’ve hand-picked nine of the best podcasts for Women’s History Month — or any month really — so settle down with your favorite beverage and get to know these remarkable women, hear their stories, and be inspired by their achievements.

Looking for more educational, inspirational listening? Check out our pick of the best Black History Month podcasts.

The Woman Who…

The Woman Who… is narrated by Zawe Ashton and created by department store Fenwick as part of its 140th-anniversary celebrations. There’s only one episode of this 10-episode series so far, but the show’s all about portraits of influential female trailblazers in the world of performing arts, music, fashion, literature, and more. Dive deep into the lives of these pioneering women and come away feeling, well, a little bit inspired. The first episode looks at the life of Lucy Christiana and her rise from being a penniless single mother to the head of couture brand Lucile.

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Short History Of…

Strictly more a history podcast than one that’s solely about women, Short History Of nonetheless has some fantastic episodes about daring women throughout history. The podcast is hosted by Paul McGann, and new episodes land Mondays, traveling back through time and witnessing some of the most incredible moments in history, as well as meeting remarkable people along the way. Some of the most notable episodes about women include the one about The Suffragettes, one of our favorite episodes about The Pirate Queen, and the episode on Rosa Parks.

Apple Podcasts Spotify

The History Chicks

Find history a little dry? You’re not alone — but The History Chicks podcast offers something a little different from history 101. In each episode of this biweekly podcast, hosts Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider introduce a different female character from history — factual or fictional. Episodes are an hour long, just enough time to dive deep into the stories of these characters, and perfect for an after-work listening session. There are over 200 episodes to listen to, covering such inspirational women as Charlotte Brontë, Wonder Woman, and Empress Sisi of Austria, to name a few.

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

The Profess-Hers Podcast

Enjoy a different perspective on some of your favorite movies or shows — a feminist and female perspective, that is. Discover tales of some of the most remarkable women throughout history and learn about new books that portray women realistically in this refreshingly honest yet funny podcast. Hosts Misty Wilson-Mehrtens and Allegra Davis Hanna are two college faculty members who take their subject of choice very seriously — but there’s still plenty of humor and banter to make this an entertaining listen. There are 50 episodes to date, each around an hour long, making this the perfect podcast for your morning commute or an after-work listening session. Our favorite episodes so far include the episode about famous women from internet history and the one about cults.

Apple Podcasts Spotify

What’s Her Name?

Not only is this a brilliant podcast about remarkable women, but it’s also going to keep you busy for some time, with more than 90 episodes to work your way through. Hosted and produced by academic sisters Olivia Meikle and Katie Nelson, each episode dives deep into forgotten history, telling tales of women who have been left out of the history books — inspiring women you’ve never heard of, but should have, like composer Florence Price, the first Black woman to have her work performed by major orchestras. Along the way, Meikle and Nelson talk with guests including writers, scholars, and historians to paint a fascinating picture of these “lost” women and their contributions to our history. As funny as it is thought-provoking and insightful, this is a must-listen for Women’s History Month.

Apple Podcasts Stitcher



The History Extra podcast isn’t just about women through history, but there are plenty of excellent episodes covering tales of strong, inspirational women — including the episodes about the big questions of women’s history. Hosted by the team behind BBC History Magazine, new episodes land weekly and generally feature interviews with top historians on a wide range of topics, from ancient history to recent American and British events. Episodes range from 30 minutes to over an hour in length, and there are over 1,200 episodes to work your way through.

Notable episodes covering women’s history include the one about Agrippina The Younger, a remarkable woman and wife of Claudius; the episode about the female rulers who shaped the crusader states of the Holy Land in the 12th century; and the one where film critic Helen O’Hara talks about her book Women vs. Hollywood, looking at some of the women who fought back against gender inequality in Hollywood over the past century.

Apple Podcasts Spotify

In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson

This podcast series hosted by Julia Sweig is an original, often surprising portrait of Lady Bird Johnson. Each episode tells the story of the former first lady in her own words, from her White House audio diaries. This is the inspirational story of how one woman navigated the polarization, politics, and power of her era to become one of the Johnson administration’s most influential members. There are nine episodes in all, so plenty of listening material here.

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

That’s What She Did

That’s What She Did offers a more current take on women’s history than some of the other podcasts on our list, featuring women innovators, leaders, and rebels who are sure to make it into the history books of the future. Host Tangia Renee tells the story of a different woman in each episode — peppered with her signature sassy wit and humor — from writer Janice Kaplan to pro women’s golfer Cheyenne Woods. Each story discusses why these women do what they do and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Inspiring stuff.

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Stuff Mom Never Told You

Hosts Samantha McVey and actress Anney Reese talk about the challenges facing women today and throughout history. This is a candid, fresh view on gender and one of the best podcasts for Women’s History Month. New episodes land on Wednesdays and Fridays and cover diverse yet accessible topics ranging from the world of female assassins and secret agents to the passing of strict anti-abortion laws in Poland.

iHeartRadio

Editors' Recommendations