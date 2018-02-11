Puls is an on-demand repair service for your smartphone and smart home

Can’t live with ’em, and can’t live without ’em. No, we’re not talking about the significant other in your life. Rather, we’re talking about the other relationship you’re more invested in than you may like to admit — that with your electronics, and specifically, your phone. Given that marriage therapist Winifred Reilly tells Digital Trends that 80 percent of folks under 24 sleep with their phones (61 percent of whom are single, no surprise), it’s safe to say that we’re a generation truly obsessed with tiny screens. And when those screens break, all hell breaks loose.

Luckily, a cracked device doesn’t have to be cause for panic — not with Puls.

Founded in 2015, Puls is a rapid-response services platform for a wide range of smart devices. The company offers in-home repair services for just about any smartphone you may have. In October, the company partnered with Google to expand its services for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL to cities across the U.S., and also added repairs for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

“Puls has built a strong business around seamless, same-day, in-home repair and installation services for smart technology devices,” explained Eyal Ronen, CEO and co-founder of Puls. “We come to your home or office, in under an hour, and provide the service on the spot.”

While the company is based in San Francisco, it offers services throughout the major cities of the U.S., including Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Miami, Washington, D.C., and New York, just to name a few. By using proprietary technology, Puls promises to intelligently match and instantly dispatch the necessary repair person in order to address damaged mobile devices.

But that isn’t the only service in Puls’ wheelhouse. The company also offers smart home device setup as well as TV mounting, and help generally arrives at your front door in less than 60 minutes. As Ronen noted, “TVs are getting bigger, smarter, and cheaper every year, thanks to advances in screen technology and manufacturing processes. Such large screens must be carefully and securely mounted on the wall.” Puls technicians promise “fast, reliable, professional TV installation, so you don’t drop your new TV, or drill into your wiring.”

And if your TV is a smart one, the company can help with that as well. Whether it’s setting up streaming features, connecting an audio system, or just figuring out how to get Alexa to talk to your new television set, the company can help.

Puls isn’t necessarily the only company that provides such services, however. For your phone repairs, there’s iCracked, which comes to your home or office to repair your smartphone or tablet. And there are a number of smartphone makers, including Samsung, that will offer the same convenience as well. That said, Puls seems to be one of the few companies that not only offers phone repairs, but a wide range of technical services as well. After all, if you’re smartphone-obsessed, chances are you have at least one smart home hub or other connected device in your home.

The company has technicians with the right parts for each job available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, seven days a week, including holidays. Pricing is straightforward and can be found on the company website before you ever call a technician to your door, so you shouldn’t suffer from any sticker shock.

So if you’re in need of some on-demand repairs for your tech-savvy life, Puls may just be the service you’ve been waiting for. And to sweeten the deal, the company is offering customers a free tempered glass repair with the code “freeglass.”