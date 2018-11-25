Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung foldable phone will be harder to buy and cost up to $2,500, report says

Aaron Mamiit
By

Samsung’s foldable smartphone will not be widely available and will carry a price tag that will reach as high as $2,500, according to unconfirmed claims from a report by Gizmodo U.K.

The groundbreaking device will only be offered in the U.K. through a limited number of channels, according to Gizmodo U.K.’s source who has been verified as a Samsung employee. The smartphone will be offered SIM-free through Samsung stores, and either SIM-free or on contract through the carrier EE.

If the report is true, Samsung’s plan for the foldable smartphone in the U.K. will be very different compared to its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships, which are offered by almost all major carriers. It remains unknown if the device will be similarly harder to buy in the U.S. compared to Samsung’s previous flagship models.

It is also unclear if installment plans will be offered for the foldable smartphone, but the chances are high that Samsung and EE will offer such a payment option due to its rumored price tag. The device will cost between £1,500 and £2,000, the same source of Gizmodo UK said, which is equivalent to about $1,900 to $2,500.

The price range will cover different models of the foldable phone, with the most expensive one likely offering the highest internal storage and RAM for the device. The reported price tag is even more expensive than previous rumors, which said the device will cost up to about $1,850. The smartphone industry only recently ushered in the age of $1,000 price tags, but it appears that Samsung is already pushing things further if it is indeed planning to sell the foldable phone for up to $2,500.

Samsung’s foldable phone, which is said to be named either the Galaxy X, Galaxy F, or Galaxy Flex, was teased at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this month. The device’s Infinity Flex Display was showed off at the event, though the rest of the smartphone’s design was covered up as a secret.

The device will be officially announced at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019 and released in March 2019, according to the latest rumor from Samsung’s home country of South Korea. Samsung, however, might not be the only smartphone manufacturer to launch a foldable smartphone next year, as LG is also rumored to unveil one at CES 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs
Up Next

Upgrade your sleep with these Cyber Week mattress deals
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Huawei's folding smartphone reportedly will launch at MWC 2019

Huawei will release a folding smartphone with 5G connectivity in 2019, according to the CEO and executives for the company. Rumors are also spreading to take away some of the mystery surrounding the exciting device.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 3
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 display could be bigger than the iPhone XS Max screen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was only released a few months ago, but Samsung is already working on a follow-up. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just yet, but we do have a few details.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ipad deal 99 dollars 4th gen
Deals

This refurbished iPad is available for less than $100 right now

While Black Friday has come and gone, there are still great deals available, like this refurbished fourth-generation Apple iPad for only $99 -- that's 80 percent off the retailer price for a brand new one.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
iphone xs speck giveaway
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Accessory Deals

With thanks given and family caught up, it's time to shop. We have got a bumper crop of the best Cyber Monday smartphone accessory deals for you right here, from protective cases to wireless charging pads to car mounts and beyond.
Posted By Simon Hill
Bezel-less phones on table
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Smartphone Deals

Need a new smartphone? This is a great time to buy. We've been trawling through the offers online to compile this master list of the best Cyber Monday smartphone deals. Get yourself an awesome new phone for less right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
phones for kids
Mobile

The five best phones for kids that you can safely hand over to grubby paws

Keeping track of your children is tough, but finding the right smartphone for them may be even tougher. Check out our selection of the best cell phones for kids, so you can find the right device for your child.
Posted By Mark Jansen
cyber monday deals digital trends 2018 feature
Deals

The best Cyber Week deals have already begun, and you won't want to miss them

Cyber Monday doesn't officially start until November 26, but the best deals are already available online. If you missed your chance to save big on Black Friday, we've found the deepest discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watches, and…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen