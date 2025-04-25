Samsung’s rumored trifold might not match the Huawei Mate XT in size

It seems that Samsung might be getting ready to expand its list of the best smartphones, and the upcoming device is pretty unexpected. According to a new leak, Samsung is preparing a tri-folding phone to challenge the Huawei Mate XT, and it might be coming as early as this year — and it’ll be a more compact version of it, too.

The leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo. While this is normally a trustworthy source, we should still take the following with a grain of salt, as Samsung itself hasn’t confirmed the existence of such a device.

The leaker said that Samsung is Huawei’s biggest competitor in 2025 when it comes to the folding screen market. Huawei’s Mate XT, launched last year, was an innovative take on the folding screen design. The display folds three times. The phone is still pretty fresh, but a few months later, it still remains the only phone with that design. Not for long, says Digital Chat Station.

Samsung is reportedly working on a first-gen device called Galaxy G Fold. It’s unclear whether Samsung will adopt the exact same form factor as Huawei here, but the screen is said to be at 9.9 inches in diagonal length. The leaker also confirms that it’ll be a tri-screen phone, so it sure sounds like a rival to the Mate XT.

The so-called Samsung Galaxy G Fold is said to break cover in 2025, and Notebookcheck says that it might hit the shelves alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7 and the Z Flip7. If we do see it this year, it’s worth noting that it’ll be a more compact option than the Huawei Mate XT, seeing as the Huawei device has a 10.2-inch screen as opposed to the rumored 9.9-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy G Fold.

Such a device, if released, will undoubtedly cost a pretty penny. It’ll also be released in small numbers, with the leaker noting limited availability for the experimental Samsung phone.