Samsung’s going to up its (Galaxy) A game on October 11

What’s going on at Samsung? The company isn’t satisfied with launching the Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Tab S4, and the Galaxy Watch during the second half of the year, and has something else planned for October 11. Samsung tweeted a mysterious invitation to an online event, saying it will reveal something with “4x fun,” on the day. It comes from Samsung’s mobile division account, so we know it’ll be phone related.

Visit Samsung’s website and a little more information is revealed. The October 11 event will introduce at least one new Galaxy A smartphone. The Galaxy A range currently consists of multiple models, all occupying the mid-range, with a focus on style, affordability, and decent features.

samsung galaxy a october 11 news 4x event

What about the 4x tagline? It’s possible Samsung will introduce an A series phone with four camera lenses, most likely two on the front and two on the back. Phone leaker Ice Universe recently tweeted a cryptic message saying, “Samsung Camera Camera Camera Camera,” which may or may not be related to the device it has planned for October 11. The 2018 Galaxy A8+ currently has a single lens on the rear and two on the front, making a dual-lens rear camera to join the Live Focus-equipped front camera setup a logical step forward for the most desirable Galaxy A model.

There is another camera feature where 4x would be an interesting addition — the zoom. Samsung, along with other manufacturers, already has a 2x hybrid zoom on some dual-lens camera phones. It has in the past introduced phones with far greater degrees of optical zoom such as the Galaxy S4 Zoom and the Galaxy K Zoom. However, this is only speculation and a degree of wishful thinking on our part.

Some online commenters have also hoped the October 11 announcement will be regarding Samsung’s folding phone — which we know as the Galaxy X — but this will not be the case. Recently, Samsung has hinted we may get a first look at the phone during the company’s developer conference in November, so we have to be patient for that one.

The Galaxy A 4x Fun event will take place on October 11 at 10 a.m. U.K. time. It will be live streamed on the samsung.com website, and we will update here with any additional rumors and news, over the coming weeks.

