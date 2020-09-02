Samsung has announced a series of new mobile products at a virtual event today including the Galaxy A42 which the phone maker claims is its most affordable 5G smartphone yet. The company also introduced a new Trio wireless charging station that can simultaneously top up three devices and the budget Galaxy Tab A7 Android tablet.

While details were kept to the minimum, Samsung did share a few specifications. The Galaxy A42 offers a 6.6-inch OLED screen and an array of four cameras on the back. It’s expected to go on sale later this year. Samsung didn’t confirm the rest of the hardware but SamMobile reports the Galaxy A42 is rumored to run on the Snapdragon 690 processor, 5000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and carry a 48-megapixel primary camera. As per a blog post on Samsung Germany’s website, the Galaxy A42 5G costs €369 (~$440).

We’ve reached out to Samsung for more information on the Galaxy A42’s availability and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

The new Trio wireless charger succeeds Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo which was capable of charging two devices at a time. Trio builds upon that with additional space for a third device. Samsung didn’t say at how quickly Trio can top up three devices. It will cost €99 (~$120) in Europe and will be available in two color options: black and white.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, as the name suggests, is the latest budget alternative to the company’s premium Tab S7 lineup. It has a 10.4-inch screen (with a resolution of 2000 by 1200 pixels), a total of four Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, and an ample 7040mAh battery. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 662 chipset and hence, does not support 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Tab A7 will launch sometime later this year in three color variants: gray, silver, and gold. Its LTE variant is priced at €282 (~335), while the WiFi-only variant will set you back by €223 (~$265).

Samsung also has a new fitness tracker: the €50 Galaxy Fit 2. It offers the usual trappings you’d expect from such a device including 15-day battery life, a heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and a 1.1-inch OLED screen for updates.

