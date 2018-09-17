Digital Trends
Mobile

Be afraid: A Galaxy Note 9 caught fire in New York this month

Andy Boxall
By
Galaxy Note 9 blue with s pen
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung faces a lawsuit from a woman who claims her Galaxy Note 9 phone caught fire inside her handbag, after the device initially became “extremely hot,” before catching fire, and emitting “thick smoke.” The incident took place inside an elevator, making the situation considerably more frightening, according to a story published by The New York Post.

Batteries inside phones are complex and, especially when mistreated, can be fire hazards; but explosions are very rare. However, because the phone in question here is a Samsung Galaxy Note device, a lot more people will take notice. The reason, in case you’re not aware, is the Galaxy Note 7 suffered from a manufacturing defect that led to some examples catching fire. The device was eventually recalled, potentially costing Samsung a billion dollars in the process.

Following an extensive overhaul of its safety practices, engineering checks, and manufacturing processes the Galaxy Note 8 was released later, followed by the Galaxy Note 9 in August this year. At the time, Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh told The Investor, “The battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore.” Words which are almost certainly true; but still probably shouldn’t be used to tempt fate.

The Note 9 owner, named as Diane Chung by the New York Post, describes panicking in the elevator as the phone started to catch fire, and has apparently filed a lawsuit with the Queens Supreme Court asking for damages and for the Galaxy Note 9 to be withdrawn from sale. She claims Samsung should have been aware of any defects that caused the phone to threaten safety. Details around the device, and the battery’s state, are not known.

Samsung upgraded the battery in the Galaxy Note 9 considerably over previous versions. It has a large 4,000mAh battery inside a body that’s almost identical in size to the Galaxy Note 8, which contained a 3,300mAh capacity cell. The ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 had a 3,500mAh capacity battery, and the revised Note 7 FE — sold only in some markets as a refurbished device — had a 3,300mAh cell.

Samsung responded by saying it has not received any other reports of Galaxy Note 9 phones catching fire, and is currently investigating. If you own a Galaxy Note 9, there is no evidence you should be concerned, although always just like every phone, using the supplied Samsung charger and cable is advisable when recharging the battery.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for September 2018
best email apps for android 41179600 l
Mobile

How to install Flash on an Android phone or tablet

Miss the days of using Flash on your Android phone or tablet? Read this easy-to-follow guide on how to install it on devices running Android 4.1 or newer (and older versions too!).
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei P20 Pro
Mobile

Huawei P20 Pro vs. Apple iPhone X: A battle of flagship smartphones

Can Huawei's camera powerhouse, with its triple lens setup, defeat the best of Apple? We compare the P20 Pro with the iPhone X in various categories to find out which smartphone is better.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

The LG V40 ThinQ will be revealed at an event in October

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

The OnePlus 6T is the latest smartphone to ditch the headphone jack

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Guide to the eSIM
Mobile

The iPhone Xs comes with an eSIM — here’s what that means

The humble SIM card is finally on its way out in favor of a new, more advanced technology -- the eSIM. But what is an eSIM? Here's everything you need to know about the new, groundbreaking tech.
Posted By Christian de Looper
quantum computing is a major threat to crypto says the nsa security padlock
Mobile

The big four U.S. carriers are joining forces to get rid of app passwords

The big four carriers in the U.S. announced a new initiative called Project Verify, designed to do away with needing new passwords for each individual app. The new service isn't available to consumers just yet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung’s going to up its (Galaxy) A game on October 11

Samsung has announced an online event for October 11, where it will reveal a new Galaxy device that offers 4x the fun, according to an invitation posted on Twitter. The new phone will fit into the Galaxy A range.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

The sequel to the Pixelbook is coming. Here's everything we know about it

What will the Pixelbook 2 be like? Google hasn't even announced it but thanks to rumors and leaks, we think we have a pretty good idea of what the potential new flagship Chromebook will be like.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch is now available for purchase

In August, Skagen announced the launch of its new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The device features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more. It's also now available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Invites are sent out for Razer Phone 2 event on October 10

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Mobile

Super Slow Motion and AR Emojis come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revamped the Note name as a follow-up to the failure that was the recalled Galaxy Note 7. The device boasts excellent specs for 2017, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 may come in three colors, including mint green

Forget the Pixel 2: Google will announce its latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on October 9 in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for September 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll