Samsung Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: don’t buy the wrong one

Before making a purchase, reviewing this comparison guide for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 can be important in helping you make the right decision based on your personal needs. Despite being worn in different ways, these products share surprising similarities.

Both devices offer advanced health and fitness tracking features, seamless integration with your smartphone, and comfortable designs. Take a close look, and you might be surprised by what you discover.

Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: specs

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Display N/A 44mm: 1.47-inches, 480 x 480, 327 pixels-per-inch (ppi)

40mm: 1.31-inches, 432 x 432, 330 ppi

2,000 nits Material Titanium Armor Aluminum Dimensions 7.0 x 2.6mm (based on size 6) 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm

40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm Weight 2.4g (based on size 6) 33.8g (44mm)

28.9g (40mm) Durability 10ATM + IP68 5ATM/ IP68/ MIL-STD-810H Battery 18-23.5mAh (typical) Up to seven days between charges 300mAh / 425mAh (typical) + WPC Faster Wireless Charging Up to 60 hours of regular use or 100 hours in power-saving mode Device compatibility Android 11 or later Android 11 or later Sensors Accel Temperature PPG Accel (32G) Gyro Baro Ambient Light Compass Temperature Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 2.4GHz & 5GHz NFC LTE Dual GPS (L1+L5) Storage and RAM No onboard storage 32GB, 2GB Processor TBC Exynos W1000 (3nm) Operating system N/A Wear OS Powered by Samsung (One UI Watch 6) Price $400 Starts at $300

Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: hardware and design

The Galaxy Ring is made from titanium, while the Galaxy Watch 7 is crafted from armor aluminum and features a display, which the ring predictably does not. The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in 40mm or 44mm models, though if you prefer a larger size, you can consider the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a Super AMOLED display with protection provided by Sapphire Glass. The display resolution varies depending on the watch’s size, but they have a similar pixels-per-inch ratio.

The Galaxy Ring is available in sizes five through 13 in three titanium models: Black, Silver, and Gold. Samsung provides free sizing kits for anyone who doesn’t know their ring size.

Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: sensors, health tracking, and interface

Both devices are compatible with the Samsung Health app, which means they are incompatible with non-Android devices such as iPhones. The Samsung Health app is where you can access all the data collected by each product, which is gathered from sensors on both devices.

The Galaxy Ring is specifically designed to monitor essential health metrics discreetly. It features Auto Workout Detection, which automatically gathers data from activities such as walks or runs. Additionally, it provides an Energy Score that uses AI to analyze various health metrics and assign a score up to 100. This score reflects how your body should be feeling based on the collected data, including sleep information, activity level, sleeping heart rate, and sleep heart rate variability. The wearable also tracks blood oxygen levels and skin temperature to assist in tracking menstrual cycles.

The Galaxy Watch 7 encompasses all the features of the Galaxy Ring, along with many more additions. Like the Apple Watch series, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers comprehensive wellness features, including blood pressure monitoring (in select regions), heart health tracking, body composition analysis, menstrual cycle predictions, and fitness coaching. It is also capable of accurately tracking over 90 different activities.

In contrast to the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Watch 7 includes sleep apnea monitoring. This Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved feature utilizes AI to track sleep and identify potential signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea. It achieves this by monitoring blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability, and sleeping breathing patterns. It can also provide an AGEs index — a metric that’s supposed to show how your body is aging based on your diet, activity, and other factors.

A lot, but not all, of the information you can review on the Samsung Health app is also available at a glance on the Galaxy Watch 7. You can also start training workouts directly from the watch. The Galaxy Ring has no with no display and cannot offer this.

Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: battery life and durability

Smart rings like the one from Samsung and the industry-leading Oura have a significant advantage in battery life over smartwatches. For example, Samsung claims the Galaxy Ring can last up to a week on a single charge, whereas the Galaxy Watch 7 typically lasts around 60 hours under normal conditions.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy Ring is designed to withstand depths of up to 100 meters underwater and is dust-tight. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 7 can survive underwater up to 50 meters and is dust-tight. This makes the Galaxy Ring a great option for swimmers and those who want a longer battery life, while the Galaxy Watch 7 balances durability and functionality for everyday use.

Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: price and availability

The Galaxy Ring is available in three titanium frames (black, gold, and silver) that are priced at $400 each. The Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $300 for the 40mm model and $330 for the 44mm model.

These are the Bluetooth/WiFi editions of the watch. When adding 4G LTE, the prices rise to $350 and $380, respectively. The 40mm version is available in green and cream, while the 44mm version comes in green and silver. You can also purchase a watch with different band types.

Galaxy Ring vs. Galaxy Watch 7: which should you buy?

Comparing the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 are tailored for different users with unique needs and preferences, making the comparison a fascinating exploration of their features and capabilities.

First of all, you must decide between wearing a ring or a watch. If you have a preference, it’s time to make your choice. If not, take a closer look at the features of each product. The Galaxy Watch 7 offers more data, providing extensive wellness and fitness information through the Samsung Health app. On the other hand, the Galaxy Ring provides less detail, but includes features like sleep tracking, general fitness tracking, and overall wellness tracking.

Consider this perspective: If you already own a smartwatch, you may not find it suitable to switch to a Galaxy Ring, as it offers fewer features. However, if you’re new to smart wearables, not heavily into sports, and seeking basic wellness tracking, the Galaxy Ring could be a suitable option. Otherwise, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a better choice and, in some cases, is cheaper than the Galaxy Ring. It’s essential to assess your specific needs and preferences before deciding.