Samsung has announced new special-edition models of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 4 this week. As with most of the company’s more extravagant Galaxy collaborations, both are Korea-exclusive devices. That limited availability isn’t surprising, but when these special editions feature such appealing designs and extras, we can’t help but wish they were more widely available.

The most exclusive special edition is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Already a very handsome and well-received phone, Samsung is collaborating with Blizzard to launch a tie-in model with the Diablo Immortal game. Korean publication Yonhap reports that this Diablo Immortal package comes with the Galaxy S22 Ultra you’d expect, a leather mousepad, a map, a Blizzard-designed lenticular image, a phone case, a wireless charging pad, a Blizzard Battlecoin card, a Spigen grip case, and a wooden box that holds the whole package. It’s appealing, it’s fancy, and you can only get the chance to buy one of the 100 models in existence by winning a lottery in a select mall in Korea. See what we mean about being exclusive?

The other special edition comes from a collaboration with fashion brand Black Yak. It’s a Galaxy Watch 4, albeit one that’s made for mountain climbing. As reported by SamMobile, the Black Yak Watch 4 comes with a Black Yak exclusive strap, a Black Yak watch face, a Black Yak tumbler bag, and a 40% discount coupon for Black Yak products. It comes in both 41mm and 44mm sizes, and it costs 280,000 Korean won ($223) for the smaller size, and 309,000 Korean won ($246) for the larger one.

Samsung is certainly no stranger to special-edition devices. Products such as its Thom Browne Flip and Fold looked interesting, but there are enough K Pop stans worldwide that one of those BTS Edition models should really be a seasonal staple. The company rarely rolls out its more excessive products to the U.S. and U.K. Especially considering the likes of Oppo and Realme with Pac-Man and Naruto edition phones, it’s a missed opportunity. Say whatever you want about their gaudiness, at least Android phone makers aren’t afraid to offer you a chance or two to let your aesthetic truly shine.

Editors' Recommendations