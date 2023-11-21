 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is 25% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Aaron Mamiit
The Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting on a table and showing its home screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, unlocked and with a storage capacity of 256GB, is available from Amazon with a 25% discount in one of the most attractive Black Friday phone deals that you’ll find this year. From $1,200, the flagship device is down to $900, for huge savings of $300. There are always lots of shoppers who plan to buy a new phone from Black Friday deals, so there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly. You’re going to miss out on this bargain if you don’t act fast, so proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is in our roundup of the best smartphones as the best Android phone. It’s equipped with the incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which has been overclocked and optimized for Samsung’s devices, plus 8GB of RAM for smooth operation even when you’re multitasking between apps or playing demanding mobile games. The 6.8-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is sharp and colorful, and the device is protected with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

If you’re having trouble deciding between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, the current flagship iOS smartphone, the truth is there are pros and cons for each device. The advantages of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, include longer battery life and fast charging, the most versatile camera setup on any smartphone that’s headlined by a 200MP primary camera with the capability to take 100x zoom images, multiwindow or popup window support through Samsung’s One UI, and a built-in stylus that’s helpful for taking down notes and making sketches.

If you’re looking for Black Friday Samsung deals because you want to get a discount on an Android smartphone, you’re in luck because you can currently purchase an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage at 25% off from Amazon. It’s down to $900 from $1,200, so if you think the device will meet your needs and it’s within your budget after the $300 in savings, you shouldn’t hesitate in making the purchase. There’s no time to waste, because we don’t expect stocks of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to last very long.

