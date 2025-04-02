You may have to wait longer for Samsung’s svelte Galaxy S25 Edge

It seems the ongoing management changes at Samsung will delay the market arrival of its ambitious super-slim smartphone. The Galaxy S25 Edge was expected to launch mid-way through April, but those plans have seemingly been pushed back by a few weeks.

According to a report from Korea’s ET News, the company has pushed the launch event to some point between May and June. “It has been confirmed that this information was also conveyed to the three mobile carriers that sell the Galaxy S25 Edge,” says the outlet.

An insider quoted in the story notes that due to the launch delay, the device may take even longer to go on sale. The report clears that there isn’t any quality issue with the device that has led to the postponement of the launch.

In related news, earlier this month, Google delayed the market arrival of its budget-centric Pixel 9a smartphone due to component performance issues. As per DigiTimes, the company had to rework nearly half a million units to fix the undisclosed issues.

What to expect?

Armed with a titanium build, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to offer Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone, which is said to be just 5.8mm in thickness, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display, while the lights are kept on by a fittingly small 3,786 mAh battery.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge will deploy a larger vapor chamber cooling system compared to the baseline Galaxy S25. Despite its svelte chassis, the phone could surprise buyers with a massive 200-megapixel main camera, sitting alongside a 12-megapixel camera for ultrawide capture.

As far as the pricing goes, the latest report from Samsung’s home market mentions an asking price of approximately KRW 1.5 million, which translates to roughly $1,020. Broadly, Samsung is exploring a sticker price that puts it somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the top-end Ultra trim.